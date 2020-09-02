Northern Ireland health service facing 'toughest winter in its history', warns Swann

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned Northern Ireland's health service is preparing for the "worst winter in its history" amid fears of a second wave of Covid-19.

Robin Swann made the comments as he announced plans for a second nightingale hospital in case of a surge of cases in the coming months.

Speaking at an Executive briefing on Wednesday, Robin Swann revealed Whiteabbey Hospital will have 100 beds available to ease pressure on Covid wards.

The first nightingale facility at Belfast City Hospital will also remain available if required.

It comes as a further two deaths from coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland.

“This is devastating news and our thoughts are very much with their family and friends at this time," Mr Swann said.

“Because this pandemic still proves to be lethal, I’m increasingly of the view that Covid-19 has the potential for another full scale assault.”

Warning more people would lose their lives to the pandemic, he repeated calls for the public to do their part with social distancing measures.

“That’s how we protect our economy from the threat of further lockdowns. This is going to be a tough winter, the toughest winter probably our health service has faced in its history.”

Mr Swann said his department was finalising a new Covid-19 surge strategy to face down winter pressures.

He explained that the new nightingale hospital in Whiteabbey would be a step down facility, providing 100 intermediate care beds to aid the flow of patients from ICU and acute care.

On protecting care homes, he said his department was today publishing the results of a rapid learning initiative after the first surge of the virus.

“The care home sector was extremely fragile before the pandemic and the virus has exposed that,” he said.

He said the report will set out 24 key recommendations on how to protect residents this winter.

Mr Swann primary care Covid centres had reported “significant pressures,” in part due to the return of schools.

“We are working hard to get through these challenges and the expansion of Covid testing capacity is still a major priority across the United Kingdom”.

In Northern Ireland, he said capacity was increasing but pleaded with members of the public to manage resources responsibly by only getting tested if they had symptoms.

This includes a continuous cough, a temperature and loss or change in taste or smell.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said the latest two deaths served as a timely reminder of the dangers.

He said new measures like contact tracing and the StopCovid app would be crucial in fighting the next phase of the pandemic as well as continued social distancing.

“It is us that spread this virus and it is up to all of us to limit the spread of the virus and the terrible consequences that it has had.”