Northern Ireland health service waiting lists to hit record highs

Call for action to deal with 'systemic failure' within health service as patients endure excessive delays for treatment

Hospital waiting lists are on course to hit a record high, latest figures published by the Department of Health suggest.

Almost one in six people here - 327,189 - is currently waiting for their first outpatient appointment with a consultant, a rise of 6.9% (21,014) compared to last September.

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned the situation will only get worse due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

It has prompted calls for swift intervention to reduce waiting times, with one MLA describing the statistics as further evidence of "systemic failure" within the health service.

Almost 280,000 people were waiting more than nine weeks for a consultant outpatient appointment, compared to 232,239 last September.

And almost half of patients (155,497) are waiting more than a year for their first appointment with a consultant.

The target for inpatient and day case waiting times states that by March 2021, 55% of patients should wait no longer than 13 weeks, with no one waiting more than a year. Mr Swann said given the surge in Covid-19 cases, it was unavoidable that elective care activity would reduce due to the need to redeploy staff. He said: "I very much regret that the number of people enduring excessive waits for assessment or treatment has increased again. Unfortunately this position can be expected to worsen further."

He contrasted how the health system operated during the initial stage of the pandemic to the second wave, stressing more patients were seen by hospitals.

"During the first wave, our HSC system delivered 12,150 new outpatient consultations in April. There were 29,163 in October. In terms of inpatient or day case procedures, 4,859 were delivered in April, compared with 13,301 in October," he said.

"Similarly, there were 39,907 outpatient reviews in April compared with 56,071 in October.

"Overall, there was over 73% more activity in October than April. Our surge and rebuild plans were effective in keeping services going. Each trust surpassed its target for the period July to September 2020 but the pandemic has undoubtedly exacerbated what was already a crisis with waiting times."

Alliance health spokeswoman Paula Bradshaw MLA said the new figures underline the need to "move swiftly with the transformation process and to rebuild reformed services".

She said: "The rising waiting lists and, perhaps even more worryingly, the times people are waiting, show the shameful failure of past Health and Finance Ministers to grasp the need for urgent reform. There can be no excuse now for any holding up of the transformation process. Anything else is just putting a temporary sticking plaster on a serious systemic failure."

Yesterday Arlene Foster welcomed news the Covid transmission rate was now below 1, but said high rates of hospital admissions remained "a major concern".

She added: "There are still 431 Covid inpatients, and when we took the decision on October 13 to introduce additional restrictions that number only sat at 283. So the next two weeks are crucial in getting our rates down so that we can all have the safest and the happiest Christmas possible."