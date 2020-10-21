Northern Ireland health strike nurses still waiting for wage refund

Swann criticised over failure to pay out £1.6m promised to workers

Nurses who had to borrow money to make ends meet as a result of the health strike have not yet been repaid their docked wages, it has emerged.

Health Minister Robin Swann is facing mounting anger over the failure to pay the money to staff as they put their lives on the line once again during the second Covid-19 wave. Fiona Devlin, chair of the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) Board in Northern Ireland, said nurses feel undervalued and said she cannot rule out the possibility of further industrial action.

"Every pay cycle, we get emails coming through from members wanting to know why the money hasn't been paid in their wages," she said.

"It might not seem like a lot of money to the Executive, but it means a lot to our members. Some of them had to take out loans and borrow money to pay their bills after their wages were docked during the strike. I've been speaking to one woman who is relying on the money to get her through Christmas and she is actually embarrassed about asking.

"Nurses are being asked to put their lives and the lives of their families on the line as we go into a second wave, there's much more fear this time around and the workforce is exhausted.

"Platitudes aren't enough, morale is so low, I think a lot of people don't realise that our industrial action has only been suspended and if members feel they need to go down the line of further action in the months to come, that's something we will have to consider."

Thousands of healthcare workers, including some of the lowest paid NHS employees, lost hundreds of pounds as a result of their unprecedented strike action during the winter months.

In May, the Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, announced a ringfenced package of £1.64m to pay back the docked wages but it appears unlikely that the money will be reimbursed this year after Mr Swann said he is seeking legal advice on the matter.

Speaking at Wednesday's Stormont press conference, he revealed he has sought legal advice from the Attorney General due to the "re-percussive nature" of reimbursing the docked wages.

"It's a step I want to take to recognise the work that our health service has done and will do, I want to be sure legally that any steps or any decisions that I take does not have a long lasting or deep impact effect on the health department's budget in Northern Ireland, which is already stretched and has been stretched," he said.

The Department of Health was asked when the money is due to be repaid but did not provide an answer.

Earlier this week, Mr Murphy expressed disappointment that healthcare staff have still not received the pay after he was asked for an update by Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan.

He said: "I again urge the health minister to reimburse healthcare workers, who are at the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic as a matter of urgency. The matter has been agreed by the Executive, so I am not sure what the hold-up with the payment is."

Tens of thousands of NHS staff took to the picket line in December last year and January this year to secure safe staffing levels and better pay and the strike is widely regarded as the catalyst that prompted the return of the Executive.