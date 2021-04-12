Northern Ireland lockdown: How coronavirus restrictions have eased

All students will return to schools, outdoors sports training restarts and outdoor retail and click-and-collect services will resume.

Northern Ireland has taken some further gradual steps out of lockdown.

The remainder of post-primary students, years eight to 11, return to schools on Monday after all other classes resumed before the Easter break.

The number of people who can meet outdoors in a garden, including children, will increase from six to 10.

The “stay at home” messaging is to be replaced with a “stay local” and “work from home” message.

Outdoor retail such as car dealerships and garden centres will reopen and click-and-collect services will resume.

Outdoor sports training will be allowed for recognised clubs, in groups of up to 15, provided all indoor facilities except toilets remain closed.

People planning to get married or enter a civil partnership will be permitted to view potential venues for ceremonies at a limit of up to four people.

The number of people allowed to attend such ceremonies will also increase, at a level informed by a risk assessment for the venue.

There was one further death linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland on Sunday and an additional 89 positive cases, the Department of Health has said.