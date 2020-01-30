Northern Ireland man's week of lockdown in coronavirus-hit Wuhan as outbreak is declared a global emergency

Dungannon man Ben Pinkerton has been living in Wuhan for the past year while undertaking his role as an English teacher

A teacher from Northern Ireland has been in "lockdown" throughout the past week as he awaits evacuation from China by the UK authorities following the coronavirus outbreak.

Co Tyrone man Ben Pinkerton (23) has been living in the Hankou district of Wuhan city for the past year.

He was speaking before the World Health Organisation's emergency committee declared an international public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

Invest Northern Ireland has also closed its offices across China as a result of the coronavirus.

Explaining that this was the specific area in which the coronavirus first originated in the country, Mr Pinkerton said people were "taken aback" when the severity of the crisis started to become clear.

The new virus has now infected more people in China than were sickened there during the 2002-2003 outbreak of Sars, another type of coronavirus.

Yesterday's figures reflected an increase of 38 deaths and 1,737 cases in 24 hours, for a total of 7,711 cases.

Living in the city with his room mate, the pair - who are both from Dungannon - have been confined indoors for most of the past week.

"The last few weeks here have just been people learning more and more about the severity of the virus and when the city lockdown came about, people were shocked," said the English teacher.

"Obviously in the past week we have been isolated at home. We have only left the house once in order to do some shopping.

"The streets are generally pretty deserted. When we went to the shops there was no one on the roads, but then when we went inside the shop it almost seemed like business as usual.

"It sounds a bit flippant but we are not really that fussed. We can't do anything about it so there is no point worrying really. I guess that's just the nature of people from Northern Ireland, we just get on with it really.

"Our families have probably been more worried than we are. You tell them what you can, but obviously you don't want to say anything that would worry them any more."

Last night, at a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, Director-General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom declared the outbreak a global emergency.

He said: "There are now 98 cases in 18 countries outside China, including eight cases of human-to-human transmission in four countries: Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the US.

"So far we have not seen any deaths outside China, for which we must all be grateful. Although these numbers are still relatively small compared to the number of cases in China, we must all act together now to limit further spread.

"The vast majority of cases outside China have a travel history to Wuhan, or contact with someone with a travel history to Wuhan. We don't know what sort of damage this virus could do if it were to spread in a country with a weaker health system. We must act now to help countries prepare for that possibility.

"For all of these reasons, I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of coronavirus."

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed yesterday that a flight from Wuhan airport carrying British nationals was set to depart overnight.

The chartered flight back from Wuhan is expected to arrive this morning in the north-west of England, with Ben hoping to be on board. However, Mr Pinkerton is limited to a 15kg case and admits that he likely won't return to China to live.

He added: "Before we get on the flight we have to sign a waiver that the government can quarantine us when we get back in the country. It will be a 14-day quarantine in an NHS facility in England I believe.

"I absolutely adore the job, but, personally, when this situation calms down, it is probably unlikely that I head back there permanently."