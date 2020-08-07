Northern Ireland medics 'hugely frustrated' as 127,000 fail to turn up for hospital appointments

Patients failed to turn up for 127,240 outpatient appointments in the last 12 months - the equivalent of 348 every day - resulting in a major waste of resources in Northern Ireland's cash-strapped health service as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of these, 35,218 were new appointments while 92,022 were review appointments.

The statistics on inpatient, day case and outpatient hospital appointments were released yesterday by the Department of Health.

The data relates to patients who missed their appointment, did not inform the hospital or only informed them on the day the appointment was scheduled, which prevented another patient from being seen in the scheduled appointment slot.

The South Eastern HSC Trust had the highest did not attend rate at 9.6% compared to a low of 6.5% within the Northern Trust.

A further 182,807 patients cancelled their appointments in 2019/20 - 57,265 new appointments and 125,542 reviews - which was 4% less than 2018/19.

Meanwhile hospitals cancelled a total of 211,013 appointments - 52,558 new appointments and 158,455 reviews - a 21.4% increase on the previous year.

The statistics also show that there were 1,406,472 attendances at consultant led outpatient services within Northern Ireland's hospitals last year, a decrease of 6.2% on 2018/19.

During 2019/20 a total of 46,649 virtual attendances took place at consultant led outpatient services within hospitals, an increase of 71.3% on 2018/19.

Capacity for outpatient clinics and procedures has been down by as much as 50% in some hospitals due to social distancing.

Virtual clinics have been used to help meet demand as non-Covid-19 treatment services were stepped up after lockdown.

In addition, the figures show there were 597,380 inpatient and day case admissions last year, a decrease of 2.5% on 2018/19.

The day case rate for Acute services increased from 79.1% in 2015/16 to 81.8% in 2019/20.

Between 2015/16 and 2019/20, the average number of available beds decreased by 1.8%.

Occupancy rate in hospitals was 83.6% during 2019/20, a decrease from 83.7% in 2015/16.

The average length of stay in hospitals has remained stable at six days in 2019/20.

In 2019/20, there were 110,605 theatre cases across all hospitals, which is down 7.8% when compared with 120,007 in 2018/19.

The total number of births in hospitals decreased from 23,055 in 2018/19 to 22,515 last year.

Dr Anne Carson, chair of BMA Northern Ireland's consultants committee, said patients not turning up for appointments contributes to long waiting lists.

"The reasons patients do not turn up for appointments can be quite complex and it's not simply a matter of them not being bothered or forgetting.

"Sometimes they may be feeling better or feel what they were referred for is no longer an issue, sometimes they may not be able to access transport to get there or need someone to accompany them.

"Sometimes they will have sought treatment in the private sector so no longer need the appointment," she said.

"However there is no denying that it is hugely frustrating and worrying for doctors to have patients not attend arranged appointments, particularly where any delay in treatment could have a serious impact on the patient's health."

Dr Carson added: "There is no doubt that the long waiting lists in Northern Ireland contribute to people not turning up for appointment, and that is why it is imperative that we address our waiting list issues and make waiting times shorter for patients.

"To do this we have to improve our recruitment rates for doctors, have pay parity with colleagues in the rest of the UK and we need to make the health service in Northern Ireland one people will want to come and work in. We also need to look at what digital technology we need now and in the future to see if it's possible to see and review patients remotely, and not rely on them having to travel to hospital."

The Department of Health was contacted for a response.