Northern Ireland mother on how push for finish line has been taken away from pupils in new grading system

Testing times: a mother and daughter write about the challenges they never thought they’d have to face in 2020

Like most of her friends, my daughter had planned to spend the Easter holidays studying hard and preparing to give everything she had to getting the best results she could.

When the A-Levels were cancelled earlier this year, the initial relief of avoiding months of hard work was short-lived; thoughts of "Will I still be able to go to university?" and "Will I still get A-Level results?" aroused feelings of anxiety and fear when reality set in.

There is no longer the opportunity to re-sit AS-Level modules to boost grades and students who left all the hard work to the end are left hoping their efforts throughout the year haven't blemished the bright future they dreamt of.

Gina has been left feeling like she's run 26 miles of a marathon through her 14 years of school life but with just a few hundred yards to go to the line, her chance to make that final push to get there has been taken away. That's a very difficult thing to cope with when all you have worked for was geared towards those final exams, that chance to show your worth.

As a parent, all I can do is be there to encourage, support and protect. Emotionally it's hard. There are days when she sits in her room and worries. She fears she'll not get the chance to shape her own future.

While I appreciate whatever system was put in place could never please everyone, I feel disappointed for the young people who didn't get to cross that finishing line.

I fear our children will be known as "the kids who didn't have to sit their A-Levels" - but that's unfair. These are the kids who didn't get the chance to prove their worth.