Northern Ireland must revert to basic rules to slow spread of Covid, warns virologist

Virologist's warning comes as number of new cases tops 1,000 for second time in three days

An NHS catch it, bin it, kill it sign

Northern Ireland's Covid-19 cases will continue to spiral from their current record levels until more is done to stop the virus, an expert has warned.

Professor Ultan Power was speaking after another 1,066 people here tested positive.­

One further death was reported by health officials yesterday.

It is the second time in three days that the daily number of new cases has topped 1,000. On Friday 1,080 incidents were announced ­- the highest daily number to date.

Prof Power said the figures are still likely to be an underestimate, as some carrying the virus will not be picked up by testing.

He said the rise in hospital admissions was particularly concerning.

As the crisis continued:

A second member of the Executive, Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin, said she was self-isolating after a close family member tested positive. Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is also self-isolating. Both Ministers tested negative for the virus.

A Sinn Fein MP said the Executive needed to consider a more general lockdown in response to the "alarming rise of infections".

And the number of inpatients with Covid-19 in hospitals here grew to 137 ­- 19 are in intensive care.

In the seven days to October 10, 5,909 people here have tested positive ­- nearly 850 a day on average.

However, Prof Power, a professor of molecular virology at Queen's University, Belfast said it is still an underestimate.

"There is no doubt ­- there are people who are not being tested and the numbers will be higher, but they are a lot better and a lot more accurate, I think, than what we had in March and April, when testing in the community was completely stopped," the professor said.

So far in October, 8,465 cases have been confirmed here.

That compares to 11,900 in the whole seven months through to the end of September.

However, Prof Power said the situation would deteriorate unless people reverted to basic guidelines around social distancing, hand washing and face coverings.

He added: "Absolutely it could get worse, yes. The situation coming into this (period) was that there was less than 10% and maybe more like 5% of the population that had been exposed by the virus.

"So that means that 90 to 95% of the population are still as susceptible as they were at the start of the pandemic, and there is a huge possibility of people picking up infection, and it is expanding exponentially if people do not adapt to try and slow the transmission."

Prof Sam McConkey, the head of the Department of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, said Northern Ireland's case numbers were "exceptionally high".

"They are among the highest in the UK, and also much higher than most areas of the Republic of Ireland," he told the BBC.

South Down MP Chris Hazzard said the "alarming rise in infections" was "focusing minds" in the Executive.

"I think there was a logic and a sense to local lockdowns at a time but I think we are now moving into an area where we need to be looking at a more general lockdown once again," he said.

Yesterday Ms Ni Chuilin confirmed she is self-isolating. The North Belfast Sinn Fein MLA later said she had tested negative and would remain in quarantine for 14 days but work remotely from home.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is also self-isolating after a relative tested positive. On Saturday she said she had tested negative for the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce tougher local restrictions for England today.

In the Irish Republic, meanwhile, two further Covid-19-related deaths and 814 new cases were announced last night. It came after the Republic's European Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne said a circuit breaker was "clearly under consideration" by the Irish government.

Earlier, five more players were ruled out of the Republic's Nations League clash with Wales after one of them tested positive for Covid-19. Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah had already pulled out because of a virus issue.