Northern Ireland politicians must work together over Covid-19 vaccine, says Steve Aiken

Northern Ireland's politicians must work together to ensure as many people as possible avail of the Covid-19 vaccine, it has been warned.

Efforts are under way to co-ordinate the most challenging mass vaccination programme ever undertaken by the NHS, with hopes the first Covid-19 jabs will be administered to Northern Ireland healthcare workers within two weeks.

It has been reported that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is set to approve the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine in the coming days.

Deliveries of the vaccine around the United Kingdom would begin within hours of authorisation.

Meanwhile, the Government announced yesterday that it has secured an additional two million doses of Moderna's promising vaccine candidate.

Trials show the vaccine is almost 95% effective and the deal means the UK now has access to a total of 357m doses of vaccines from seven different developers.

While health officials, virologists, public health experts and medics have said the vaccines have the potential to help bring Covid-19 under control, there are concerns that anti-vax campaigners will hinder the roll out of the mass vaccination programme.

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken has called on members of the Stormont Executive to get behind his party colleague, Robin Swann, the Health Minister, and support the programme.

"All of the Executive should be working together and getting the same message out," he said.

UUP leader Steve Aiken

"Now is not the time for backbiting but what we must be doing is supporting (Robin Swann) because we must support our health service to get through this stage.

"I really do hope that the various vaccines, their efficacy will be proved and they will be given the approval for their rollout to start."

He told BBC's The View: "We need to be doing this to be able to make sure we can come out the other side and make sure our health service isn't overwhelmed."

The UUP leader also criticised DUP MLA Edwin Poots over an email he sent recently criticising the Department of Health's response to Covid-19.

"We're well used to Edwin going off and undermining the overall health message," Mr Aiken said. "But all of the Executive together should be working on getting the same message out. The most important thing we need to be doing is for the people of Northern Ireland, to make sure that our health service is not overwhelmed."

Meanwhile, Dr Gerry Waldron from the Public Health Agency has reiterated calls to the public to adhere to social distancing measures.

"Restrictions have been tightened ahead of Christmas, but whatever the regulations, we should all act as if we, and every person we come into contact with outside our own home, have the potential to have coronavirus, and therefore we must never let our guard down to help protect ourselves, our loved ones and our society," he said.

"We owe it to our health service workers, our communities and ourselves to do the right thing."