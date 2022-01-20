Northern Ireland publicans hail removal of vaccine passports and other Covid restrictions as ‘fantastic news’

Publicans across the hospitality industry in Northern Ireland have welcomed incoming relaxations to Covid-19 restrictions announced by the Executive on Thursday.

Bar owners – hit hard by the restrictions on table service and the use of the vaccine passport – have hailed the incoming changes due to take place from Friday as “fantastic news”.

It comes as the Executive agreed the rule of six and table service in hospitality venues are to be removed from Friday, while nightclubs are to be allowed to reopen from noon on Wednesday next week.

Hospitality Ulster said the news will “herald a transition for the hospitality sector as it considers the next steps required to build back from lost trade and begins to recover from the last two years of restrictions and closures”.

However, chief executive Colin Neill warned of the perilous position the local industry is in.

Belfast publican Pedro Donald, who owns the Sunflower Bar on Union Street and The American Bar at the docks, said the removal of the restrictions was “absolutely fantastic news”.

“For the past few months it’s been like fighting with one arm tied behind your back,” he said.

“It’s a constant struggle.

“The costs have gone up because we’ve needed extra staff to do the door and do the table service, but the income has gone down. It’s been a disaster so it is such a relief.

“My staff are not waiters. It’s different in a restaurant and there’s waiters anyway but in a wee pub it’s a different ball game.”

The legal requirement for Covid certification will continue in nightclubs and indoor unseated or partially seated events with 500 or more, however for other settings the certification will no longer be required but its use encouraged.

Mr Donald added that he won’t be checking Covid certificates from Wednesday as “99 out of 100 people” come to his pubs and have it on their phone.

Looking to the months ahead, he was “very optimistic” some of the stronger restrictions won’t return.

“The diary was wiped out there for a couple of months but - even before these announcements - people have been booking events, gigs or festivals from March onwards,” said Mr Donald.

“So the fact people are doing this, there is definitely optimism out there.

“But my main worry is people will think it’s all over. Business wise it’s not because we’ve lost thousands of pounds and accrued thousands of pounds of debt to get us through the last two years. All of that is still in front of us.”

The owner of Belfast city pub Bittles Bar, John Bittles, was relieved to see the end of Covid-19 certification as checking everything from mobile apps to PCR test results proved to be a difficult task.

He was pleasantly surprised to see the restrictions lifted so soon as police officers visited his establishment on Tuesday to see if he was following the restrictions.

“We just want people to be able to walk in like it used to be,” said Mr Bittles. “It’s January, you have bills to pay, you’ve staff to pay so I think the general consensus is we’re really glad to see it but I think for the sake of a week, they should have lifted the Covid passport as well.

“It’s good news in January and we all felt like scapegoats. They brought in Covid passports and we were left to run and administer it. It wasn't always pleasant. It brought all sorts of problems.

“We were trying to do it ourselves but it’s good to see we’re moving forward in the right direction.”

General manager of Moira’s Pretty Mary’s, Joe Webb, was glad to see the return of dancing in venues as it will allow the Co Down pub to bring back its popular live music evenings.

The removal of the rule of six was also a much welcomed development.

“We can get a bit of loud music on and there was no point in having music on unless people could dance,” said Mr Webb.

“Its definitely a very welcome step forward for the industry. We would have been 56% down from January 2019.

“It gives us a chance, but my biggest worry would be getting staff if we get busier because that’s one of the biggest issues now - getting kitchen and floor staff.

“We just can’t seem to get people in. Big companies like Tesco or Amazon can get people in because [the bar] is less sociable hours and as much money.”