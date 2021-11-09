Northern Ireland records highest proportion of Covid-19 deaths in the UK

Northern Ireland had the highest proportion of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the UK in the last week of October, official figures have revealed.

The latest coronavirus bulletin from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has highlighted Northern Ireland’s unenviable position as the Covid-19 death of a person aged between 20 and 39 was reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon.

Seven further Covid-19 related deaths were recorded here, while 1,228 cases were also reported with a seven-day case rate of 8,184.

According to the ONS, the number of deaths from all causes in the UK in the week to October 29 was 12,631 – 13.8% above the average for the corresponding week in 2015 to 2019.

Deaths were above the five-year average in all UK countries.

Of all the deaths registered in the week ending October 29, 1,042 involved coronavirus – a 6.9% increase compared to the week before.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for around one in 12 deaths.

The ONS said Northern Ireland had the highest proportion of deaths in the week ending October 29, with 50 deaths registered or 15.6%, followed by Wales at 11.6%, Scotland at 10% and England at 7.6%.

The figures have come to light as the health service in Northern Ireland continues to struggle with demand.

Figures from the Health & Social Care Board revealed 177 people had been waiting longer than 12-hours in emergency departments at noon on Tuesday.

In total, 521 people were waiting in A&Es, of which 216 were waiting to be admitted to a hospital ward.

The Ulster and Antrim Area hospitals were both particularly struggling to cope with demand – with 43 out of the 77 people in Antrim Area Hospital’s A&E waiting longer than 12-hours, and 42 of the 108 people in the Ulster Hospital’s A&E waiting longer than 12-hours.