Northern Ireland schools to receive £5.65m to help with Covid pressures

Schools in Northern Ireland are to receive £5.65m in additional funding to help schools deal with increasing pressures related to Covid conact tracing and testing.

The Education Minister Michelle McIlveen announced the financial support from the department on Friday afternoon in a letter to school principals.

In the letter Ms McIlveen also said she was “aware” of issues related to “schools taking part in contact tracing” after some school leaders reported having to send home hundreds of pupils within the first week of term.

"As we start the new term, I want to assure you that we have been working closely with our colleagues in the Department of Health, the Public Health Agency (PHA) and the Education Authority (EA) this week to quickly address these issues,” said Ms McIlveen.

"The EA has just confirmed it has earmarked an allocation to schools of an additional £5.65m in DE funding to assist schools in addressing the current challenges presented by Covid-19 cases, Contact Tracing and asymptomatic testing.

"I fully understand the importance of providing a safe environment in our education settings for our children and staff. To that end and in conjunction with the EA, I will continue to monitor our schools’ funding requirements as the pandemic progresses in order to secure adequate funding to keep our schools open and protect our children and young people.”

The minister also confirmed a helpline for schools would stay open for longer from next Monday and said schools would have “autonomy” to identify close Covid contacts without having to contact the PHA first.

The minister said this would "minimise" time spent by school staff waiting for a call back from the PHA.

In response to the letter, Alliance Party Education Committee Chair Chris Lyttle tweeted: “Another Friday after school communication from Education Minister.

"Welcome increase in contact tracing helpline and resources further to concerns platformed at Education Committee but still nothing on contact tracing staff or air ventilation and filtration.”

Sinn Fein’s Pat Sheehan called on the Education Minister to redeploy Education Department staff to assist with contact tracing efforts in schools.

“If this is not possible, urgent consideration should be given to allowing our principals to employ contact tracers and this should be funded by the Department,” he said.

“Difficulties with accessing support via the PHA and EA COVID-19 specific help lines have also been raised. It has become apparent that these helplines require greater levels of resourcing to assist with the volume of queries coming from our school leaders.

“It is essential that our schools remain open, for all of the reasons which have been mentioned over the course of the past 16 months and they need to be resourced to do so safely and sustainably.”