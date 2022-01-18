Northern Ireland should follow Scotland and ‘spell out’ end of Covid restrictions, say local retail bodies

Northern Ireland should “outline a roadmap” towards removing Covid-19 restrictions and “spell out” when sectors can fully reopen, according to several local industry bodies.

Both Retail NI and the Belfast Chamber have come out on Tuesday demanding the Executive move to “return our society to near as normal”, after it was announced restrictions are to be eased in Scotland from next week.

It follows a similar announcement from the Welsh devolved government, with virtually all remaining restrictions there to be reduced by the end of the month.

Former DUP MLA and now Chief Executive of the Belfast Chamber, Simon Hamilton said it is time for ministers at Stormont to “spell out when restrictions here will similarly end”.

“Thankfully, the predictions of experts and some politicians about how hard Omicron would hit us were wide of the mark,” he said.

“The effect on the businesses impacted by the restrictions that were introduced has been very real.

“With our concerns about Omicron now abating and businesses facing many other challenges too, Ministers must move fast to remove those restrictions and amend their work from home guidance to help businesses to recover.

“As others start to get back to some semblance of normality, so should we”.

Speaking after last Thursday’s Executive meeting, First Minister Paul Givan said there was "more headroom" to explore a reduction in restrictions but said any movement would depend on the health advice when ministers meet this week.

Nightclubs in Northern Ireland remain closed followed changes in the rules from Boxing Day, while other hospitality venues are operating under social distancing rules and table service.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Northern Ireland needs a "clear and managed road map" for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions based on the latest health advice.

He added: "Any honest assessment of the management and communication of restrictions throughout the pandemic will conclude that it has been grossly ineffective and has caused unnecessary confusion.

"Delay, indecision and petty politicking has prevented the Sinn Fein/DUP First Ministers from taking clear, communicable actions that would have provided certainty and a sense of leadership to people and businesses that need it most.

"The next phase of our response to the virus cannot be more of the same.

"The Executive needs a clear road map out of restrictions that is rooted in the latest available public health data.

"People need to know what will happen and when we anticipate it will happen.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts welcomed “progress in tackling Omicron” and referenced the falling cases and levels of hospital inpatients.

He suggested the Executive should outline a “roadmap toward the full reopening” of the local economy.

“We now need a clear and managed plan to safely remove the Covid-19 restrictions and an immediate move to five days isolation to support our members with staff absences”

“Retail NI also calls upon the Executive to work with the business community to plan for the safe and timely return of public and private sector staff to their offices and workplaces”

“This will be a significant challenge and will require extensive planning but will be important to boost footfall for our high streets, reopening our economy and return our society to near as normal”

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon announced restrictions in Scotland will be eased from Monday.

The First Minister said more recent figures, showing a fall in infections, "gives us confidence that we have turned the corner on the Omicron wave".

As a result she confirmed the measures - a limit on the numbers at indoor events, table service only at bars and other places selling alcohol and the closure of nightclubs - will be lifted from January 24.

Guidance limiting gatherings to a maximum of three households will also end on the same date, Ms Sturgeon added, along with restrictions preventing adults from taking part in indoor contact sports.