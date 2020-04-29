Northern Ireland speaks with one voice in paying homage to NHS staff through murals

Murals divided Northern Ireland for years, but now they are bringing people together to support the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, street artists have turned their attention to paying homage to the frontline workers battling against Covid-19 and the end results have gained universal appreciation.

One mural in the Clonduff Drive area of east Belfast has paid tribute to inspirational World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £29m for the NHS.

Glynn, Co Antrim

Captain Moore raised the money by walking laps of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday today. He has been sent so many cards that a special sorting office was set up at his grandson's school. Across Belfast, a new NHS mural has appeared on the city's longest peace wall which divides the Falls and Shankill Roads, with others at Mount Vernon in north Belfast and the St James area of west Belfast.

Meanwhile, brothers Mark, Peter and Dee Logan have transformed streets in the Waterside area of Londonderry to show their pride in the NHS and key workers. The brothers hope their works at Bond Street, Nelson Drive and Irish Street will help spur health workers on.

Belfast’s peace wall

"It's all about recognising the work of the NHS. It doesn't matter what side of the community you're from, everyone is behind you," Mark told the BBC. "Doctors and nurses are exhausted, and I truly believe some words of encouragement can go a long way."

Dr Suzanne Lyle, head of visual arts at NI Arts Council, said the murals were fantastic expressions of support. "These murals show the powerful role artists play in expressing our thoughts and feelings, and their spontaneous support for the health service has been really wonderful to see," she said.