Northern Ireland spring booster vaccination to begin in April: Who is eligible?

Northern Ireland’s Spring booster vaccination programme is to get under way in the coming days.

The Public Health Agency is now encouraging those eligible to book their appointments.

Those over 75, residents in care homes and those over 12-years-old with a weakened immune system will be offered the added protection against Covid-19.

It’s advised that the booster should be offered around six months after an individual received their first booster dose.

Dr Jillian Johnston, Joint Interim Assistant Director in Health Protection at the PHA, said: “COVID-19 is more serious in older people and those with a weakened immune system. Protection from the vaccine may be lower and may decline more quickly in these people.”

She explained that while vaccines provide good protection against severe Covid-19 disease, protection against the Omicron variant seems to decline quickly even after a booster dose.

She said the spring booster dose would help to address this.

“This spring booster is being offered as a precaution to those at extremely high risk, most of whom received their first booster around six months ago. If the number of infections increases over the summer, this booster should help to reduce your risk of being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.”

The spring booster programme will begin in care homes from the start of April and will be carried out by community pharmacies.

GPs will invite all their eligible patients who are aged over 75 for vaccination.

They will also have the option to receive the booster at a participating community pharmacy or at a HSC Trust-led vaccination clinic.

Health Trusts will also continue to run some vaccination centres as well as mobile clinics/pop-up clinics.

District nursing teams will continue to vaccinate the eligible housebound patients.

Immunosuppressed individuals are also eligible for the spring booster as long as there is at least three months since their previous dose.

The Public Health Agency say Trust clinicians should write to advise their patients of this while GPs should provide a “safety net” service.

Practices will be able to offer vaccination to any of their registered patients who meet the criteria of immunosuppressed at patient request of by practice identification.

“COVID-19 has not gone away and we would urge those eligible to come forward for the spring booster when invited,” added Dr Johnston.

Further infromation is available online at www.pha.site/springbooster or by visit the NI Direct website.