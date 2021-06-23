Northern Ireland statistics show one death registered due to ‘adverse’ effect of Covid-19 vaccine

An adverse effect from one of the Covid-19 vaccines has been registered as the underlying cause of death for a person in Northern Ireland, according to a report.

The death was marked in the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) Registrar General Quarterly Report – which provides details regarding deaths, births, marriages and civil partnerships.

The figures, which cover January 1 to March 31 2021, show there was one death registered during the first quarter of this year, with an “adverse effect of the Covid-19 vaccine” the “underlying cause of death”.

It is the first time such a death has been registered in the figures by officials in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson from the Department of Health said the person who died was a man aged over 90 in the Northern Trust area. No further details are known.

The registration of the death comes following the introduction of new codes within the International Classification of Diseases by the World Health Organisation, which introduced new categories in March to flag adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines.

The Northern Ireland Registrar General Quarterly report, published by Nisra, shows that of the 2,916 death certificates in which Covid-19 is mentioned anywhere up to 31 March 2021, one includes the new code for "Covid-19 vaccines causing adverse effects in therapeutic use, unspecified".

The figures do not specify the specific cause of the death in any further detail, nor do they set out which vaccine the person received.

The Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine has been associated with an extremely rare side effect involving involving blood clots. Official guidance by the Department of Health says those who are aged 18-29 who do not have an underlying medical condition will be offered an alternative vaccine.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency say that the "overwhelming majority" of reports of adverse incidents concern reactions at the injection site, like a sore arm, and generalised symptoms such as "flu-like" illness, headache, chills, fatigue, feeling sick, fever, and rapid heartbeat.

Figures from Wednesday show 1,971,061 total vaccination doses have been administered in Northern Ireland.

A Department of Health spokesperson said they could not make any further comment about the individual case