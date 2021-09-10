Northern Ireland student campus vaccine drive – Find out where to get your first dose
Details have been released of a major vaccination drive for students in Northern Ireland which starts on Monday.
The ‘Jabbathon’ initiative from the Department of Health will involve around 60 walk-in clinics in September based on 30 campuses.
At present, 72% of young people in the 18-29 age group in Northern Ireland have now had at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.
It’s hoped the latest push will bring this closer to the overall take-up rate for first doses, with almost 90% of the adult population having received their first jab.
Full details of where and when the clinics will be operating is listed below:
Ulster University
Coleraine Campus, Sports Hall, 16th September, 10am to 3.30pm
Jordanstown Campus, Sports Hall 2, 15th September and 16th September 10am to 3.30pm
Magee Campus, MG Building, Sports Hall, 14th September 9.30 am to 1.30pm
Queen’s University Belfast
Quad Lawn, 13th September to 17th September 10 am to 4pm
Northern Regional College
Ballymena campus clinic in Seven Towers centre, 13th September and 15th September – 9am to 5pm
Ballymoney Campus, 13th September and 14th September – 10 am to 2.30pm
Coleraine Campus, 13th September and 14th September – 10am to 2.30pm
Magherafelt Campus, 13th September and 14th September – 10 am to 2.30pm
Newtownabbey Campus, 13th September and 14th September – 10am to 2.30pm
North West Regional College
Limavady Campus, 13th September, 2 pm to 6 pm
Strand Road Sports Hall, 15th September 1pm to 5 pm and 16th September 4pm to 8pm
South West Regional College
Omagh Campus, 14th September 9.30am to 1.30pm and 16th September 4pm to 8pm
Enniskillen Campus, 15th September 1pm to 5pm
Dungannon Campus, Main Hall, 15th September 11am to 5pm
Southern Regional College
Portadown Campus, The Conference Room/The Oracle, 13th September 10am to 5pm
Lurgan Campus, 13th September 11am to 3pm
Newry Campus, West Exams Hall, 14th September 10am to 3pm
Greenbank Campus Marquee, 14th September 11am to 3pm
Armagh Campus, Central Hall, 16th September 10am to 5pm
Banbridge Campus, Central Hall, 17th September 10am to 1pm