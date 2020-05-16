Northern Ireland teachers in musical video tribute to their hard-working pupils

A Co Tyrone primary school has been working hard to stay in touch with the community and has created a special musical video to keep its pupils entertained during lockdown.

Staff at Cookstown Primary have joined in remotely to perform a specially written version of a High School Musical classic, thanking all their pupils for their hard work as they stay at home during the Covid-19 outbreak.

All the staff at the school have performed the lyrics in their own homes and supplied messages of support and photographs for the students.

Knitted together by musical coordinator Sharon Cuddy, the song was sent to all parents through the school Facebook page on Thursday and has already been watched by almost 13,000 people.

"We had formed a staff choir a couple of years ago to celebrate the school's 50th anniversary and I remember how everyone said how much it had helped the community spirit," explained Sharon.

"Everyone enjoyed it, so I thought it would be a nice idea to try and reinvent it. If any of the staff are finding it difficult being isolated away from the children, then it seemed like the perfect opportunity to do something."

Sharon got to work rewriting the High School Musical song We're All In This Together.

"We hope they all find the lyrics uplifting and humorous, relating to the current home schooling, Google classroom and this online learning saga all parents and their children are now engaging in," she said.

"I thought that might be appropriate. I contacted the staff to see if they would record their pieces at home and send them in and they all jumped at the chance.

"They all sent photos as well, with messages for their class.

"We were able to knit it all together in school and send it out there to show the pupils we're still thinking about them and missing them, and thanking them for all the work they're doing remotely.

"All the voices were merged together digitally and everyone has a new skill now.

"We're delighted at how well it has been received. We're a real community school here and to be able to reach out to all the pupils and their families who we haven't seen for so long was wonderful for us.

"We're not sure what form the school will take when we get back in, but it looks like it will be September at the earliest." And she hinted an encore performance could be on the way.

"We might have to do another one soon to keep reminding everyone out there that we're still here and still missing them," said Sharon.