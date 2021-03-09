Northern Ireland tied to EU vaccines policy from 2022, warns TUV’s Allister

TUV leader Jim Allister has warned Northern Ireland will be tied to EU policy on medicines from 2022, leaving it aligned with the bloc on matters such as the rollout of vaccinations.

Under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, medicines for Great Britain and Northern Ireland are regulated under different regimes but overseen by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

Mr Allister said the matter was of particular concern given issues the EU was having in sourcing Covid vaccines, with the UK ahead in the number of people having a first dose and Northern Ireland ahead of the Republic.

In a response to an Assembly question, Health Minister Robin Swann told Mr Allister that Northern Ireland was only part of the UK’s vaccine rollout because of a grace period on medicines stipulated by the protocol.

“The UK Government and the EU Commission agreed a 12-month period to allow industry time to prepare for the regulatory and supply chain changes that will be required to comply with the protocol by January 1, 2022,” he added.

“A long-term approach was also sought to ensure no barriers to the movement of medicines into Northern Ireland.”

Mr Allister said “but for the grace period, we would be tied to the failed and failing EU policy on vaccination”.

“The success of the UK vaccination programme is a telling reminder of just what the benefits of Brexit are to a liberated United Kingdom,” he added.

“Freedom from bureaucracy and Brussels red tape meant the UK was able to lead the world in protecting its citizens.

“This answer from minister Swann is a stark warning that the dangers of the sea border to Northern Ireland are not just constitutional.

“Gone are the days when people used to argue that the protocol would result in us having the best of both worlds.

“We now need to face up to the fact that the protocol would be, if fully operational as it is set to be next year, quite literally bad for your health.”

It comes after Boris Johnson told Taoiseach Micheal Martin the UK was not in a position to give surplus vaccines to Ireland.

Mr Martin said the Prime Minister told him his first priority was people living in the UK.

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally said the EU supply chain for vaccines was “extraordinarily disappointing”, with delivery dates changing 20 times in the past two months.

Belfast-born Dr Scally added: “You can’t run a proper vaccination programme (under those conditions). The UK has ordered 407m doses. At the rate the UK is going, they will be through the population pretty quickly.

“I would be talking to Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock about accessing some of the UK’s supply. Even if it isn’t available today, there will be a substantial surplus in the next few months.”