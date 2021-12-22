Northern Ireland’s Christmas 2021 Covid restrictions: Five key points

A young woman in Belfast puts on her face covering as she walks past a Covid-19 safety message from Belfast City Council. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

As Stormont Ministers have announced the latest measures to tackle the rapid spread of the Omicron variant over Christmas, here are five of the key issues from today’s briefing.

1. Nightclubs to close again from 6am on December 26

The main restriction agreed by the Stormont Executive has understandably raised frustration in the hospitality sector. Nightclubs were only permitted to reopen on October 31 after losing out on almost 90 weeks of business. The latest setback means the most lucrative week of trade in the night life calendar has been officially cancelled.

2. No financial package for businesses has yet been agreed

A glaring omission in today’s statement. Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said that a financial package for businesses is being developed, but that without further support from the Treasury the Executive’s ability keep businesses afloat is extremely limited.

3. The Stormont restrictions are far less severe than in Wales and Scotland

In Wales, regulations have been changed to make it a criminal offence punishable by a £60 fine for employees who are able to work from home.

Sporting events will also be played behind closed doors from Boxing Day to curb the spread of Omicron.

Nightclubs will also close from December 27, but a £60m financial package has been agreed to help businesses affected.

In Scotland, limits on spectators at sporting events have been imposed on Boxing Day for up to three weeks.

This means a maximum of 500 people can attend outdoor events where distancing of one metre is in place.

From December 27, pubs and other venues selling alcohol will also have to offer table service only.

A £100m package for business support has been agreed.

In England, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has yet to announce any additional restrictions over the Christmas period.

4. Sporting events in Northern Ireland will still be able to continue unrestricted

No restrictions on sporting events have been imposed in contrast to Wales and Scotland.

Full crowds are permitted to attend events up until December 30, with guidance to be issued to encourage spectators to wear face masks and not to car share.

Some of the main sporting events will include Monday’s Irish Premiership programme, Ulster v Connacht for rugby on Boxing Day as well as the Belfast Giants Ice Hockey team taking on Glasgow Clan on the same day.

5. Stormont Ministers are still unsure of how severe the health impact of Omicron will be

First Minister Paul Givan has stated that the conversion rate from confirmed cases of Omicron to severe illness requiring hospitilisation remains relatively low at a rate of around 1%.

Elsewhere the Health Secretary Savid Javid has said that reports of Omicron producing milder illness than previous strains of Covid are being assessed.