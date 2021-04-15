Northern Ireland's Covid-19 lockdown announcements receive mixed response from public

The Executive outlined a range of incoming changes to the restrictions on Thursday in the Assembly

Non-essential retail can reopen again at the end of April.

The Executive’s announcement on easing Covid-19 restrictions has been met with a mixed response by the public as some fear Northern Ireland is exiting lockdown too quickly, while some say it’s not quick enough.

It was announced by the Executive on Thursday that the lockdown restrictions are to be eased from April 23.

A reopening date for outdoor licensed and unlicensed premises, alongside non-essential retail, was agreed - with the sectors being able to reopen from April 30.

Meanwhile, the hospitality sector can welcome customers indoors from May 24.

The Belfast Telegraph asked our followers on social media what they thought of the announcement.

Steph Mills said the Executive was “right to be cautious”.

“The R number is going up and there are folk who have no common sense,” she said.

Paul Cerne felt the Executive ministers were simply following on from what England, Scotland and Wales already had in place - but were just adding on an extra month.

Elizabeth Simpson was of the view that lockdown should be lifted immediately, while Paul Martin said: “Anything short of a full return to normality with assurances of no more lockdowns is too little.”

Frank on Twitter added that the pace in which the the restrictions are being lifted isn’t too fast, as long as the public acts responsibly.

Meanwhile, Rob said it was important to ensure people wear face coverings by writing it into law.

“We are opening up again and people are having the vaccine and I personally believe that people’s standards are slipping,” he wrote on Twitter. “Just because you've had your jab, you're not immune.”

Elsewhere, Belfast comedian Paddy Raff joked that he doesn't believe anything related to the Covid-19 pandemic unless it’s laid out using emojis and sent by an auntie on WhatsApp.