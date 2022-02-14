Northern Ireland’s Covid rules scrapped and replaced with guidance

Health Minister Robin Swann hails ‘major milestone in our recovery’ from pandemic in announcement

Health Minister Robin Swann has ripped up Northern Ireland’s Covid rulebook — with all remaining legal restrictions replaced by guidance from Tuesday.

Masks, Covid certificates in nightclubs and limits on numbers meeting indoors in private homes are among the measures to go in a bonfire of the pandemic laws.

Instead, regulations are being replaced with advice, although the guidance on working from home remains for now — frustrating business leaders.

The removal of legal restrictions leaves Northern Ireland on a par with England, which scrapped most of its rules last month, and ahead of Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland, where some rules, including masks, remain.

On Monday night the news was hailed as “a major milestone in our recovery” from the Covid emergency.

However, Mr Swann urged people to be cautious, stressing the pandemic was not over.

He also reiterated his position that there are currently no plans for changes to the current guidance on testing, contact tracing and isolation in Northern Ireland.

The decision to scrap Covid laws follows consideration of legal advice from the Attorney General and consultation with Executive ministers and moves the pandemic response in Northern Ireland into a new phase.

However, announcing the swathe of relaxations, the UUP minister also stressed the continuing need for caution and vigilance as a further 2,465 cases and two deaths linked to the virus were recorded.

Mr Swann, who revealed at the weekend that he had tested positive for Covid, said: “With the reduced threat from the Omicron variant, we can move away from an emergency and legalistic framework to a new approach where making safer choices is embedded in our daily lives.

“That means all of us continuing to do our best to cut down risks of infection and transmission.

“It means looking after each other by following the public health guidance. It must always be remembered that taking unnecessary risks with Covid may affect people who are particularly vulnerable to the virus.

“So please do not jump the gun and start behaving as if the pandemic is over. That is not the case.

“While Omicron is less severe than previous strains of the virus, community transmission remains very high and hospital pressures significant.

“The most vulnerable as a result of underlying disease remain susceptible to severe illness and it is important that we all do what we can to protect them.”

Mr Swann warned that coronavirus “is likely to stay with us in some form for some time” but he said emergency restrictions cannot remain in place indefinitely.

He continued: “A large part of what we currently do to protect ourselves is already covered by guidance rather than regulations.

“This includes self-isolating when infected and taking lateral flow tests before meeting up with others. The guidance will continue to emphasise all the steps that we should keep taking to protect each other.

“I will, of course, keep the situation on regulations under ongoing and detailed review. We cannot rule out a new variant emerging down the line with new interventions being required. I very much hope that will not be the case.”

Mr Swann has made the announcement having received the latest public health assessment from the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Adviser.

“The expectation from the public health assessments is that no significant rise in ICU occupancy is expected,” he continued.

“While many people will very much welcome my decision on regulations, I know there will be concerns. Community transmission is still very high and our hospitals remain under severe pressure.

“A sustained effort to follow the public health guidance will help reduce infection numbers and support our health service.”

As the hospitality sector will continue to be encouraged to use Covid certificates, Mr Swann said the importance of wearing face coverings in health and social care settings, on public transport and in enclosed indoor settings “will continue to be strongly emphasised”.

The Covid-19 regulations in Northern Ireland are not due to expire until March 24, but had been reviewed by the Executive every three weeks.

The resignation of First Minister Paul Givan complicated the process of lifting the remaining rules.

Mr Swann was advised on the potential legal complications of him replacing regulations with guidance, without the wider endorsement of an Executive.

On Monday Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said Stormont ministers had given their "unanimous support" to Mr Swann to ease restrictions.