Northern Ireland’s leaders urge UK to share surplus vaccines with the Republic

Arlene Foster during a visit to the newly opened Covid-19 vaccination centre at the SSE Arena, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s political leaders have urged the UK to share any surplus vaccines with the Irish Republic as soon as possible.

More than half of our adult population has received a first jab — but the Republic is lagging behind because of supply issues and the UK’s single dose strategy.

While the Sunday Times reported that UK ministers were working up plans to share 3.7m doses, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said yesterday there has been “no indication” that the UK will provide any vaccines to Ireland in the short-term.

Health Minister Robin Swann said sharing additional doses was “the right thing to do”.

“My responsibility is to the people of Northern Ireland (and) my key aim is to get as many people in Northern Ireland vaccinated as quickly as possible,” he said.

“We hope to have everyone receive their first vaccination by the end of July.

“In the Republic of Ireland, I’ve heard the Taoiseach say they hope to catch up in a couple of weeks or a month’s time, so that’s something we would like to see.”

First Minister Arlene Foster said the time frame of sharing depended on the speed of the UK rollout.

“I think from our point of view here in Northern Ireland if we were able to share from the UK to the Republic of Ireland that would help us here, because here of course there’s a lot of people who travel between (both jurisdictions),” she said.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it was “crucially important” to have an all-island approach to dealing with vaccinations.

“It’s the right thing to do, it’s the good thing to do. It’s responding to a global pandemic and we are all in this together, so we need to work together in order to protect our people,” she said.

“I would like to see a lot more co-operation as we come out of this period and into the future.”

Mr Martin, the Taoiseach, said he spoke to Boris Johnson six weeks ago and he was “very clear” that he would have to “vaccinate his people first” and they are “some distance off that”.

He said there had been no contact since then and no indication from UK government officials in terms of offering any vaccines.

However, he added: “Any vaccines that are available, if we require them, of course we would accept them, but there’s been no offer at this particular point.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell called for vaccine sharing while accusing the EU of costing lives through “vaccine blundering”.

He said the UK offering to share vaccine supplies was a “sensible arrangement” given the volume of travel along border counties.

“More than three months on from the start of the vaccine rollout, in the UK we have three to four times more per head of the adult population vaccinated than the average EU country,” he said.

“Since January 1 in the Irish Republic there have been over 140,000 reported positive cases and more than 2,400 reported deaths.

“How many of those cases and deaths were attributable to EU incompetence resulting in significantly fewer people vaccinated? We will probably never know, just as we will never know how many fewer there would have been had the Republic not been hamstrung by EU rules and bureaucracy.”