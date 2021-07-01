Northern Ireland’s ‘most checked in bar’ reopens after six months

Airport pub features on many holidaymakers social media posts

The Lagan Bar in Belfast’s International Airport reopened on Thursday for the first time in six months.

The staple of any Northern Irish holidaymaker’s getaway routine it is thought to be one of the most ‘checked in’ establishments on social media with many posting their customary pint pic in the early hours of the morning before their sunny getaway.

With restrictions around travel easing in Northern Ireland and the Executive adding holiday destinations such as the Spanish Balearic Islands and Madeira in Portugal to the green travel list – it's likely the airport is in for a busy few months.

Despite the increased number of travellers expected, however, airport officials say rigorous hygiene and coronavirus measures will continue to be put in place.

Graham Keddie from Belfast International Airport said: “The Lagan Bar is a bit of an institution here for many travellers.

“We are glad to be able to enhance the overall passenger experience again in the terminal with this offering as more countries are added to the green list.

“The Airport and our airline partners are well prepared with a range of social distancing, hygiene and testing provisions in place throughout the airport.

“As travel begins to open up more, we must ensure that it is done so in a safe manner and ask that passengers are aware with the new measures in place and familiarise themselves with the rules and requirements around air travel this summer.

“As we move towards full reopening, we would ask that passengers are patient and familiarise themselves with the rules around air travel.

“Queues will be expected as we need to maintain social distancing and we would ask that passengers arrive two hours prior to departure.

“Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms must stay away from the airport and passengers must adhere to all the public health guidelines as we start to increase our flights and passenger flow.”

While The Lagan Bar has reopened, officials say it is currently operating across limited opening hours which will be regularly reviewed.

Alistair Caldwell, manager at The Lagan Bar said: “We cannot wait to welcome all our customers back for their traditional pre departure drink.

“We have missed the banter and the excitement that the passengers bring and we look forward to seeing all those check-ins on Facebook.”