Northern Ireland’s travel list updated with Azores and Canada among those added to green list

The countries will be added to the green list on Monday morning

A number of countries and regions including the Azores, Canada and Denmark are to be moved to Northern Ireland’s green travel list, the Executive has announced.

Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list according to ministers.

The Department of Health issued the release on Thursday evening, confirming seven new destinations would move to the green list as of 4am on Monday August 30.

The countries and region which will be added to the green list are: Denmark, Lithuania, Finland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, the Azores and Canada.

While there is no requirement to self-isolate or book a day eight Covid test if travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the green list, it is still required to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to three days before departure, book and pay for a day two Covid-19 PCR test and complete a UK passenger locator form within 48 hours of departure.

There are no changes to the current amber list in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list on Monday morning.

Anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the red list must book and enter hotel quarantine for 10 days.

The regulations also include a requirement to book post-arrival tests.

Travellers will also be required to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to three days before departure.

The full list of regulations around international travel can be viewed on the NI Direct website.