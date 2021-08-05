Northern Ireland’s travel list updated, with Germany and Norway among those added to green list

A number of countries including Germany, Norway and Romania are to be moved to Northern Ireland’s green travel list, the Executive has announced.

The Department of Health issued the release late on Wednesday evening, confirming seven countries would move to the green list as of 4am on Sunday August 8.

The countries which will be added to the green list are: Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway.

While there is no requirement to self-isolate or book a day eight Covid test if travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the green list, it is still required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken up to three days before departure, book and pay for a day two COVID-19 PCR test and complete a UK passenger locator form within 48 hours of departure.

India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE will be added to the amber list.

There will also no longer be a requirement for fully vaccinated people returning from France to quarantine.

Those returning from an amber list country and who have not been in or passed through a red list country in the 10 days before arriving in Northern Ireland and who have been fully vaccinated under the UK, USA or EU vaccination programmes – do not have to self-isolate or take the day eight post-arrival test.

They will still have to follow all the other testing measures.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated and return from an amber list country will be required to self-isolate for 10 days.

Additions to the red list from August 8 include: Georgia, La Reunion, Mayotte and Mexico.

Returning from red list countries, irrespective of vaccine status, travellers must book and enter managed isolation (hotel quarantine) for 10 days, which includes post-arrival tests.

The changes to Northern Ireland’s travel lists on Wednesday evening follow on the back of similar changes made to the other devolved nations across the UK.

It comes on the day it was announced those aged 16 and 17 in Northern Ireland will be able to receive a Covid-19 vaccination as early as this week.

Teenagers in that age group will be offered the Pfizer vaccine, following a recommendation by The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

On Wednesday afternoon the JCVI recommended that Covid-19 vaccine first doses be provided to all 16 and 17 year olds.

The recommendation will be implemented in Northern Ireland according to the Department of Health.

From this Friday, NI’s regional vaccination centres will be providing walk-in Pfizer first jabs for 16 and 17 year olds.