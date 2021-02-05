Northern Ireland's weekly Covid-19 death rate falls as toll hits 2,495

Rows of graves prepared in Sixmile Cemetery in County Antrim as the coronavirus death toll rose (AP)

Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 death toll has now reached 2,495 after a further 124 people lost their lives.

The Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (NISRA) has released the latest Covid-19 statistics, which have revealed that 124 deaths linked to the virus were reported between January 23 and 29.

According to the figures, 78 more deaths were reported than the five-year average for the period.

However, the figures have also suggested that the Covid-19 death rate may be beginning to decline from the previous week’s pandemic record high of 182 Covid-19 related deaths.

The figures have also revealed that deaths of care home residents now account for 37.4% of all Covid-19 related deaths.

Meanwhile, Antrim and Newtownabbey council area has been the hardest hit part of Northern Ireland to date, with the highest proportion of Covid-19 related deaths – 18.6% - since the start of the pandemic.

The comparative total number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health from the beginning of the pandemic up to December 29 was 1,837.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.