Northern Trust: Elective surgeries may be cancelled under Covid-19 surge plans

The medical director of the Northern Trust has said elective surgeries may have to be cancelled if the Covid-19 infection rate continues to put hospital services under pressure.

It comes as demand for space in hospitals increases, with some health trusts asking patients to stay away from emergency departments.

On Monday, Antrim Area Hospital had 27 patients waiting for a bed. Seamus O'Reilly said ambulances were queued outside the hospital.

He said it was a "particularly difficult time" for the emergency department. "With... the resuscitation department full, that created its own challenges for us given that a year ago that would not have been an ideal situation," he said.

"Build Covid on top of that you can see it was a difficult day for the staff and patients."

On Tuesday, there were still 25 patients waiting for a bed in a ward but the number of patients arriving at the hospital had decreased, he said.

However, he said numbers are expected to surge again in the next fortnight. "Given the normal autumn and winter illnesses we see at this time of the year, that has created difficulty for us," he said.

It may result in elective surgeries and clinics being cancelled to release capacity as part of escalation plans put in place for the Northern Trust, he added.

"It may mean some elective operations don't occur at the time they were meant to happen," he said. "That is a very real risk if the numbers continue to rise."

Mr O'Reilly appealed for the public to follow restrictions and safety measures that have been put in place "for a reason".

"That peak in two weeks time, if we take action we hopefully will see a very short rise in the peak... and the pressure on the NHS will ease," he said.