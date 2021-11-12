Northern Trust hospitals facing levels of pressure ‘normally seen in January’ this weekend

Hospitals in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust are facing conditions similar to those in the middle of January with 56 patients waiting for a bed on Friday night, according to a senior director.

The Trust have urged the public to only attend hospital emergency departments if they require “urgent care” and said Antrim Area Hospital is operating at 110% capacity and Causeway Hospital at 104%.

Wendy Magowan told UTV the Trust is facing a “very difficult situation” this weekend and is seeing the “type of numbers that would normally be seen on a Monday or Tuesday in the middle of January”.

“We are at 20% critical capacity in the hospital now. We need to be very mindful of our resources health and social care is under immense pressure at every level,” she said.

“I would appeal to the public to be patient with our staff, they are working exceptionally hard.

“We don’t have any beds this evening. However critical care works as a system across Northern Ireland. I do know there are critical care beds in the system this evening and if someone does need a critical care bed, they will be transferred to one of the beds across Northern Ireland.

“This hospital is currently operating at 110% capacity and has been for a couple of weeks now.”

The Intensive Care Unit at Antrim Hospital is also currently full. Covid patients account for seven of the 10 beds.

Another 1,087 confirmed cases of the virus were reported on Friday, as well as a further two deaths of patients who had previously tested positive.

Hospitals across the region remain under pressure with 397 Covid-positive patients, of whom 34 were in intensive care.

First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have launched a new public information campaign, Let's keep making safer choices.

They have urged the public to "keep being careful" and be mindful that Covid-19 is still circulating in the community.

Mr Givan said the actions of the public have "undoubtedly saved lives", and urged efforts to continue.

"Small acts by each and every one of us can have a major impact. By getting your vaccine, wearing a face covering in crowded or indoor settings and taking regular tests, we are all playing our part in keeping society moving forward."

Speaking to media in Co Armagh on Friday, Ms O'Neill said avoiding another lockdown is "in the gift of the public".

"We're watching the situation very closely, our cases remain high so we have to keep a very, very close eye to that," she said.

"We want to avoid any situation again where we move into a lockdown scenario, that's why we have launched today a new campaign around protect yourself, protect your family, make good personal choices around keeping yourself safe.

"I think it is a combination of those things that are going to get us through the winter months so we want to avoid any scenario where you'd be bringing in restrictions again, making people's lives difficult again. But that's within all of our gift to prevent that by good choices."