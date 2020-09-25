Northern Trust staff reportedly held 'pizza party' involving up to 15 people

Staff at the Northern Trust held a “pizza party” involving up to 15 people in a room designed to hold only five, it has been reported.

The trust said it was investigating and would take the appropriate action if necessary.

A whistleblower told the BBC’s Nolan Show that the leftovers were then shared with other staff around the building.

It’s claimed that the staff involved are social workers, involved in visiting homes to check on the welfare of children.

“I’ve been working in Ballymena. These are teams that work with children where there are obviously concerns about their welfare at home,” the whistleblower said.

“It covers a large area, right out to Carnlough and all of Ballymena town... Some of the concerns I have are around the protection of staff, but also the risk of staff actually bringing Covid to families’ doors.”

The whistleblower said social distancing in their office is difficult due to space restrictions, and staff have had to buy their own sanitising wipes.

“Just to highlight something that happened last week. A member of staff was leaving - in children’s services we get social workers that are burnt out, they’re tired and working through Covid and people are leaving left, right and centre,” the whistleblower said.

“There was a bit of a leaving do in the office and there was around 12 to 15 people crammed in and sharing pizzas and I was going ‘all these people are going out to visit families’. People were sharing food and then the leftover food was shared around the building.

“The point that I really want to make is that, if I was a family, at the minute, receiving a service - and this is coming from a social worker - I would not be allowing a social worker through my door if I was aware of what was actually going on.”

The Northern Trust said it was carrying out a full investigation and, where there is evidence of inappropriate behaviour or failings, they will take the necessary corrective action.

A spokesperson added that guidance is in place covering all Covid protection measures, including guidance on home visits.