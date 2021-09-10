Nuala McLaughlin £54k fundraiser to help Covid patients in Enniskillen ICU

Funds raised in memory of social worker also donated to childcare services

Nuala’s daughter Orla, son Eoin and mother Claire pictured on the day they presented cheques to the Western Trust.

A charity walk held in memory of a Western Trust social worker who died from Covid-19 has raised £54,000 for the intensive Care Unit at South West Acute Hospital and child support services.

Nuala McLaughlin died peacefully on December 22 last year at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, after working for almost 20 years within the Western Trust’s Family and Childcare Directorate.

The 43-year-old mother-of-two from Ballygawley had tested positive for Covid-19 the month before.

The family had been able to visit Nuala in hospital on December 12, the 18th birthday of her daughter Orla.

She was described as a “passionate, dedicated and committed” social worker.

The Western Trust acknowledged the “incredible donation” of £54,000 in memory of its “highly respected colleague and friend”.

A Trust spokeswoman said: “We are humbled by the kindness and generosity from Nuala’s family and friends, the local community and beyond who supported her memory walk to remember a wonderful and special lady.

"The money raised will be used to provide care and support for patients and staff in our Intensive Care Unit at the South West Acute Hospital and for Family and Childcare Services across the Western Trust area.

“Nuala has truly touched the lives of so many people and our staff will strive to provide the best care to our community and continue to keep Nuala’s memory alive as we face Covid-19 and other pressures on our health service in the months ahead.”

The walk was held close to Nuala’s family home in Glencull, Ballygawley and her family expressed their gratitude to everyone who took part in the walk, all who gave donations and helped sponsor the event and those who offered support or help in any way.

They also thanked people who walked in memory of Nuala in many other places throughout the country and beyond on the day.

All proceeds are going to the Intensive Care Unit in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen where Nuala was cared for during the last weeks of her life and also Family and Childcare Services which was a cause that was close to Nuala’s heart.