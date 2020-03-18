Number of coronavirus cases in Republic of Ireland up 74 to 366 and now in 23 counties

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left), Minister for Health Simon Harris (right)and Director, Dr. Cillian De Gascun (centre) of UCD National Virus Reference Laboratory, University College Dublin, Belfield, Dublin, watch a technician during a visit to the laboratory. Photo credit: Aidan Crawley/PA Wire

A further 74 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland to 366.

The breakdown is made up of 29 females and 45 males.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has made available an analysis of the 271 cases notified as at midnight Monday, March 16.

The virus has now spread to 23 counties.

Of the 271 cases notified 40pc are male and 59pc female, with 23 clusters.

To date 42% cases are travel related, 22% associated with community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission and 20% remain under investigation.

Two thirds of cases are younger than 55 years, with almost one in four cases aged 35 – 44 years.

One in five cases are healthcare workers with 37% of these cases associated with travel.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork (48) and Limerick (14).

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role.

“We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control.

“Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello," he added.

Health Minister Simon Harris said 24,000 people have responded to the HSE recruitment campaign for healthcare workers to cope with the demands of the coronavirus crisis.

It is unclear how many would meet the criteria and have the skills necessary.

The HSE is looking for doctors, nurses and others who have health-related experience including people who have retired.

The recruitment drive was launched yesterday with the message “Be on call for Ireland.”