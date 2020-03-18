Number of coronavirus cases in Republic of Ireland up 74 to 366 and now in 23 counties
A further 74 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.
It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland to 366.
The breakdown is made up of 29 females and 45 males.
The National Public Health Emergency Team has made available an analysis of the 271 cases notified as at midnight Monday, March 16.
The virus has now spread to 23 counties.
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role.
“We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control.
“Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello," he added.
Health Minister Simon Harris said 24,000 people have responded to the HSE recruitment campaign for healthcare workers to cope with the demands of the coronavirus crisis.
It is unclear how many would meet the criteria and have the skills necessary.
The HSE is looking for doctors, nurses and others who have health-related experience including people who have retired.
The recruitment drive was launched yesterday with the message “Be on call for Ireland.”