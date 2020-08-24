Number of PSNI officers self-isolating reaches 60 as two stations shut

The sign on the front door of Newtownabbey police station, one of two that had been forced to close

There are now 60 police officers self-isolating after it emerged that eight officers from Antrim Police Station had tested positive for Covid-19.

The PSNI revealed the positive cases on Saturday evening and confirmed that both Antrim and Newtownabbey police stations will remain closed to the public while they undergo a deep clean to prevent further spread of the virus.

It comes as new lockdown restrictions come into force today.

Yesterday, it was announced that 119 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland. No new deaths were announced.

Schools are due to open today and from this week indoor gatherings will drop from 10 to six people and outdoor meetings from 30 to 15.

Health Minister Robin Swann also said PSNI enforcement of the Covid-19 regulations would be targeted in virus "hotspot" areas.

The new measures were introduced in response to a spike in cases in Belfast and parts of Co Antrim.

The biggest spike in Northern Ireland in the last week was in Mid and East Antrim, with 101 new cases. Belfast saw 82, and Antrim and Newtownabbey 42.

The death toll, however, remained at 559.

Some 374 people tested positive for the virus over the course of last week.

The number of PSNI officers self-isolating and undergoing testing for coronavirus rose from 51 on Saturday to 60.

Antrim and Newtownabbey police stations will remain closed to the public until further notice.

The Belfast Telegraph put a number of questions to the PSNI regarding the officers who tested positive in Antrim and asked for an update on how many people had been fined for failing to wear a face mask in shops.

In response to the questions on coronavirus, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said the PSNI had "undertaken a range of appropriate measures, in line with public health advice and guidance, to address the spread of Covid-19 within our organisation. We will continue to work with our health care partners in minimising the risk to our officers and staff. "

On the question over face masks, Mr Todd said: "Face coverings have been mandatory in indoor retail premises in Northern Ireland since August 10.

"In that time, retailer groups and representatives are reporting approximately 80 to 90% compliance, which is a significant step in the right direction.

"Inevitably, the first steps in encouraging compliance will fall to the public themselves and to transport operators and businesses.

"Police will continue to work with transport operators and businesses, directing resources to areas of identified need and will continue to do so on the basis of the four 'Es' Engage-Explain-Encourage-Enforce.

"Each and every one of us has a personal responsibility to follow the NI Executive regulations and do everything we can to stop the spread of Covid-19. In line with health advice we would encourage everyone to comply with the health regulations to help keep people safe."

The chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland Mark Lindsay said everything will be done to support the officers who have been affected by the outbreak.

"A welfare hub is in operation to support our colleagues at this time," he stated.

Elsewhere, Ross Park Hotel in Ballymena said it was notified by a young member of its part-time staff that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The person had worked in the premises on Wednesday and showed no symptoms upon his arrival. He is now self-isolating.

Ross Park's Keith Carmichael said the hotel is being deep cleaned, adding: "We have made this public knowledge straight away for guidance of both our customers and staff."

