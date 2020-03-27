Nurses staff's pay deducted over strike despite assurances

Nurses and other health care staff who took part in strike action in December and January have had three days wages deducted from their pay despite promises it would be reinstated.

The BBC has reported that concerned nurses contacted them to highlight the issue after deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said they would be reimbursed as a sign of gratitude for their hard work during the coronavirus outbreak.

Nurses had expressed shock at the money being deducted when they are involved in fighting the worst public health crisis of modern times.

It is understood that the problem may be an issue to do with the cut off date for payroll and the Executive is still fully committed to reimbursing the nurses in their next wage packet.

Speaking last week Ms O'Neill said that the reason nurses and other health staff were forced to take strike action in the first place was to build a better health service for everyone.

She said that she hoped reimbursing the money "sends out a clear message in terms of our recognition of those workers who work on our behalf".

The health workers strike was the first of its kind in the UK and took place due to concerns over safe staffing levels and a desire for pay parity with staff in other areas of the UK.

Northern Ireland's health staff have been widely praised for their work in helping to control the coronavirus outbreak.

At 8pm on Thursday evening families gathered on their doorsteps to applaud NHS staff for their efforts.

A number of measures have been introduced to help staff during the pandemic, including free parking and reduced public transport fares.

The Department of Health declined to comment on the matter.