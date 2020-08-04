Oh no it isn't... panto cancelled after Grand Opera House delays reopening

May McFettridge and David Bedella in one of the pantos in Grand Opera House

The theatre shut in January ahead of the pandemic and lockdown to undergo a major restoration and development project, and was due to reopen in November in time for the panto season.

Work has been delayed because of the outbreak and the necessary social distancing measures required.

The Grand Opera House Trust has confirmed that its timetable for completion is no longer achievable and it is hoped the theatre will now reopen in March 2021.

Pantomime Goldilocks And The Three Bears has been postponed for a year.

Other shows directly impacted are Mamma Mia!, which has moved to November 2022, and Scottish Ballet's production of The Nutcracker, now rescheduled to February 2022.

The National Theatre's tour of The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time is now due to take place in spring 2022.

Ian Wilson, chief executive of the Grand Opera House, said: "Covid-19 has had a major detrimental impact on all aspects of life, and the arts sector has not escaped.

"The impact of the lockdown and ongoing social distancing measures has significantly delayed our reopening plans and impacted on our initial programming schedule. Having to postpone the pantomime and these other popular shows is hugely disappointing for all concerned and presents a significant blow to the theatre's finances at an already challenging time.

"I am, however, pleased that we have been able to reschedule the shows into 2021 and 2022 rather than lose them altogether.

"While there are still many uncertainties, we believe we are being prudent in our planning for the future to not only survive this hugely difficult period, but to ensure that we emerge strongly from it. After months of detailed financial management and scenario planning we, like other colleagues across the sector, have had to make some assumptions, particularly that by spring 2021 we will not have the same constraints that come with current social distancing guidelines.

"Not surprisingly, we are very keen to open as soon as possible to maximise the investment made in the restoration of this unique and beautiful theatre, and our simple message to customers and those we engage with through our creative learning initiatives is that we will do so as soon as it is both safe and viable to do so."

Customers who have booked tickets for shows will be contacted by the box office and offered refunds or tickets for the rescheduled show.