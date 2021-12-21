Omicron creating ‘perfect storm’ for NI health service says top surgeon as unions warn of ‘worst winter ever’

Health unions issue joint letter warning of ‘worst winter ever’ for Northern Ireland

The health service is facing its 'worst winter ever' in Northern Ireland, say health unions.

The spread of the Omicron variant on top of on already stretched hospitals is “creating the perfect storm” for Northern Ireland’s health service, a top surgeon has warned.

Mark Taylor, director for Royal College of Surgeons NI, was speaking after the body – along with 10 others, issued a joint letter stating the health service is facing its "worst winter ever" due to ongoing pandemic.

The 11 bodies issued the joint message in solidarity to their members.

By Monday, there were 2,349 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant here.

Chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride has said the variant is likely to become the dominant strain in Northern Ireland in January.

The letter, reported by the BBC, states that ensuring staff wellbeing is a priority as "we enter what is likely to be the toughest period on record".

"This is going to be one of the hardest periods we have ever faced," the message said.

"We know many of you are already exhausted and these next weeks will be a huge challenge."

Signatories include the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS), as well as the British Medical Association Northern Ireland and the Royal College of GPs.

It lauded the accelerated vaccination and booster programme as "crucial given the speed at which Omicron is spreading".

"The pressure on staff over the next few weeks will be immense," it said.

Mark Taylor, director of the RCS, said that while every winter is “extremely busy”, everyone in the health service is apprehensive about the impact of Omicron on services.

"Ultimately it’s about our workforce we have seen 6,162 vacancies in our workforce. Every single day out staff are going off because their child, or a loved-one has Covid,” he told Good Morning Ulster on Tuesday.

"All of that has created the perfect storm.”

Rita Devlin, nurse and director of the RCN, said members were “burnt out and exhausted, and some of them are frightened about what’s ahead of them”.

"But they do what they always do: they come in every day and give the best they can,” she told the radio programme.

She said the Executive – which is due to meet on Wednesday to discuss implementing restrictions – faces a difficult choice weighing up the impact of such measures against livelihoods and the economic impact.

"If they have to do further restrictions, they have to do the least to get the most output,” she explained.

"They know what they need to do. They need to follow the science.”

Meanwhile, a mass vaccination centre is being opened at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast on Tuesday as the rollout of Covid-19 boosters accelerates.

The large-scale facility will offer walk-in slots and pre-booked appointments for booster jabs.

First and second doses will also be offered.

The Department of Health said it was being opened to deal with the "expected surge" from the Omicron variant.