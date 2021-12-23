Omicron curbs: NI ‘has not gone as far as other UK regions or the Republic’ admits First Minister

Paul Givan also insisted he wasn’t ‘going to speak’ on Sammy Wilson’s latest Christmas Carol tweet

First Minister Paul Givan has said the latest restrictions announced by the Executive to curb Omicron are lighter in touch in comparison to other UK regions and the Republic.

The DUP member explained Wednesday’s decision to close nightclubs from Boxing Day, along with other limited measures, in Northern Ireland “hasn’t gone as far” as Scotland, Wales and restrictions implemented by the Irish government.

"I think that is representative of the different environments that the different jurisdictions are having to face,” he told the Good Morning Ulster programme on Thursday.

He explained that while Northern Ireland recorded its highest daily number of cases on Wednesday – 3,231 – it was in the “context of record high levels” of testing.

"We also reached the lowest point of hospitalisations in five months,” said Mr Givan.

"For some people will be of the view that it didn’t go far enough, while some others will be of the view that it went too far.”

The hospitality sector has hit out at the development, demanding to know now what financial support will be put in place.

His comments come as two new British studies of Omicron and emerging South African data showed the severity of Omicron is milder in comparison to the Delta strain.

The booster programme is also being praised for breaking the link between cases and hospitalisations with Omicron.

Mr Givan said that he “never supported” the return of a full lockdown because of the negative impact of restrictions on the economy and society as a whole.

"I know the level of anxiety that exists with people. There are people who are genuinely afraid. I know the harm that it’s done to children and young people in terms of education and their own mental health,” he explained.

"And we’ve also had more severe cases of things like domestic violence as well. It’s not a solution [full lockdown] as it has very severe consequences.”

Ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including the closure of nightclubs, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.

They also agreed that sporting events can continue with no limits on capacity, while the work-from-home message is being bolstered and legislation introduced to require social distancing in offices and similar typed workplaces.

Asked if he was okay with the match between Linfield and Glentoran going ahead with around 9,000 fans in attendance at Windsor Park on Monday, he insisted it was about “striking a balance” between health and livelihood.

"Outdoor events... do continue to present a much greater reduced risk,” he said, adding that people were being encouraged to take a lateral flow test beforehand and not car share.

The Lagan Valley MLA also insisted it was for DUP MP Sammy Wilson, a vocal lockdown critic, who tweeted his version of Hark The Herald Angels Sing after the fresh Covid restrictions were announced, “to speak for himself”.

Mr Wilson was branded a “moronic fool” for saying: “Hark the herald angels ping. Robin Swann won't let us do a thing. No more parties, work at home. In the streets you cannot roam. Omni is far worse than the delta curse. Stay at home. Or they'll be far worse to come."

Asked if his party colleague was “undermining” the public health message, Mr Givan replied that he and the rest of the DUP had been “very clear”.

“Sammy can speak for himself...This is serious, It does require that collective effort to be made. We have been asking the public to follow us and they have been doing that.”

Paul Frew, DUP MLA, has also ‘liked’ Twitter messages critical of lockdown restrictions, and when asked about them, Mr Givan insisted it was “right to challenge” and “interrogate the evidence” on the issue.

"I don’t see anywhere where Paul has undermined or diluted the seriousness of what we are undertaking,” he said.