Omicron: Over 5% of Northern Ireland public infected with Covid-19

One in 19 people in Northern Ireland had Covid last week, up from one in 25 during the previous week.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), only Scotland had a worse infection rate, with one in 17 people there testing positive for the virus during the week ending June 30.

The Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are behind the explosion in case numbers.

Across the UK, 2.7 million people in private households were estimated to have had Covid last week, up 18% from 2.3 million the previous week.

It was the highest estimate since late April but was still below the record high of 4.9 million that was reached at the end of March during a wave of infections caused by the BA.2 variant.

In England, 2.2 million people were likely to have had the virus last week, the equivalent of around one in 25, up from one in 30. Wales has also seen infections jump to one in 20 people, up from one in 30.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia and an expert in infectious diseases, said: “I suspect we will see a peak of infections that is greater than previous waves, probably before the end of this month.

“I am not sure how high the number of people in hospital because of Covid or deaths where Covid appears on the death certificate will go, but I think it likely — but not certain — that these will fall below what was seen after previous waves.”

Mark Woolhouse, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, said the UK was in “a substantial wave of infection” which underlined coronavirus was “not just a problem in winter”.

Vaccines are continuing to provide significant protection, but “not all elderly people have had their fourth or even their third dose, which increases the risk of severe illness, hospitalisation and death”, he added.

“There are hints that the wave may be beginning to peak. The increase in cases appears to be slowing in the most affected regions, notably Scotland. Hopefully, next week’s data will confirm this trend,” Mr Woolhouse said.

“There is no reason to expect that the waves associated with new variants will stop any time soon, so we need to plan for a continued strain on the NHS.”

Separately, there were 20 local Covid-related deaths in the week to July 1, according to figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency. This brings the total number of deaths linked to the virus to 4,684.

Three-quarters of local Covid-related deaths have been in people aged 75 and over.

Separate analysis showed the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending July 1 was 347.

This was 25 more than the previous week and 65 more than the five-year average of 282.

The ONS’s Sarah Croft called for caution.

“We continue to see infections increase across all UK countries, English regions and age groups,” she said.

“These increases are due to rises in infections with the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, which have been dominant since mid-June.

“Scotland continues to have the highest infection rate, although it has recently increased at a slower rate compared to other UK countries.”