Omicron: Top NI medic ‘cautiously optimistic’ worst is behind us

A senior medic in Northern Ireland has said he is now “cautiously optimistic” about how coronavirus will be contained after the winter surge.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the NI British Medical Association (BMA), spoke to the Belfast Telegraph after a top expert claimed the worst of the pandemic was behind us.

Sir Andrew Pollard chairs the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises Downing Street.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, he said there wasn’t enough evidence to support rolling out another round of booster vaccinations.

“We can't vaccinate the planet every four to six months. It's not sustainable or affordable. In the future, we need to target the vulnerable,” he said.

He had previously served as the chief investigator of the Oxford Covid vaccine trials and director of the Oxford Vaccine Group which developed the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Despite the massive spread of the Omicron variant across the UK, he said there was good reason to indicate was not as severe as initially feared.

“The worst is absolutely behind us. We just need to get through the winter,” he said.

It comes as a further 15 deaths and 30,423 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, from midnight on December 30 to January 3.

Dr Black said: "We’re running very high numbers in Northern Ireland. Our hospitals are at 105% capacity .

"We’ve also had 112 nursing home outbreaks, so it looks like we’re heading towards the peak of our infection.

"We are entering our most difficult period, but I do agree with Sir Andrew that a six monthly jab might not be sustainable.

"I would hope that we would be able to integrate any future jabs with the annual flu vaccine.”

He added that while the future rate of hospital admissions from the Omicron variant remained unknown, he was “cautiously optimistic” that cases may not be as severe .

"In fact, with the level of immunity from boosters and the primary vaccinations we would hope that it wouldn’t be as bad as last January.”

He said staff pressures now remained the biggest problem, with the BMA estimating before Christmas that 10% of their staff would be absent with infection followed by around another 10-15% due to isolation.

Dr Black said a recent poll among BMA workers in Northern Ireland showed that a “heroic” effort was now being made to cover absences.

This included bringing in locum staff as well as others being able to carry out their duties remotely.

“None of us in this job want to be optimistic, because every time we are, Covid just bypasses us and has a laugh at us,” he said.

"We’re naturally inclined to be pessimistic, but the pattern of hospitalisations isn’t what it was last January.

"We haven’t seen the end of it for sure until probably the end of the month, but we have our fingers crossed.”