One final effort to beat virus: Foster and O'Neill join PM in extraordinary prime time broadcast

New Covid restrictions are a 'wake-up call' for NI, say Stormont leaders in televised address

Stormont ministers have urged people to make "one big push" to stop the spread of Covid-19, warning that Northern Ireland is "not out of the woods".

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill issued the call to action in an unprecedented prime time TV address on Tuesday night.

They were speaking moments after the Prime Minister warned that the virus has started to spread again in "an exponential way" with infections rising and hospital admissions climbing.

In a televised nationwide address Boris Johnson pleaded for a "spirit of togetherness" to get through the "unquestionably difficult months to come".

Since last Thursday, almost 700 new of Covid-19 cases have been reported in Northern Ireland - the highest number since the early stages of the pandemic.

The number of hospital in-patients has also risen by 50%.

Mrs Foster said: "As we are all now very aware, this deadly virus has crept into communities in every county in Northern Ireland. We need to act.

"But I want to reassure you, that despite all the headlines, this is not a second lockdown. This is a wake-up call. A reminder that we are not out of the woods."

The DUP leader was speaking two hours after Northern Ireland-wide restrictions banning household visits, except in certain circumstances, came into force.

She added: "We are resolute in dealing with this virus. But we cannot do this alone. I am asking every person to join with us to limit the virus. When our NHS staff needed encouragement, we all stepped up. Six months on let's give this one big push. For the sake of our brilliant NHS staff, our elderly and vulnerable let's just be careful in our homes."

Mrs O'Neill said Northern Ireland is facing a critical period.

"Our priority is protecting our people and saving lives. That is paramount. We cannot afford to let our guard down," she said.

The Sinn Fein vice-president added: "We are asking for your continued patience so that we prevent more people becoming severely ill, take the pressure off our health service, and all those that care for us. We are sounding the alarm bells loud and clear throughout our society - and asking you to go back to basics. Your health and the health of your loved ones is in your hands.

"The choices you make could be the difference between life and death for those closest to you in the days and weeks ahead.

"We have a window of opportunity over the next 2-3 weeks, in which we can, by our actions, slow the virus down. Not to do so is to risk a worsening situation by mid-October onward," she said.

In other developments:

Households are no longer able to mix indoors, with some exceptions, and no more than six people from two households can meet in a private garden

Another 75 new positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland. Thirty-six people are currently in hospital, with five in intensive care.

In the Republic of Ireland, 334 new cases were reported. No deaths were recorded there.

Meanwhile Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association (NI) Council said immediate measures were needed to reverse the current trend "before it is too late".

He added: "This pandemic is not a sprint, it's definitely a marathon and there is no doubt that we are flagging. Speaking to doctors over the past few weeks I am in no doubt that they are all very, very apprehensive about the impact of a second wave."

Earlier Mr Johnson warned new restrictions could last six months, with office staff working from home, the wider use of face masks and a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants.

He told the House of Commons that the new curbs could continue well beyond Christmas "unless we palpably make progress" in controlling the spread of the virus.