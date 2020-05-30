One further Covid-19 death in Northern Ireland confirmed by Department of Health

NI death toll now stands at 522Death toll in Republic of Ireland reaches 1,651UK-wide, 38,376 have now died

More than 50,000 people in NI have been tested for the virus

One further person in Northern Ireland has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health has confirmed.

This beings the death toll in the region to 522.

The fatality happened and was reported within the current reporting period, from 10am on May 29 to 10am on May 30.

A further 1,247 Covid-19 lab tests on 849 people have been carried out, resulting in 13 positive cases.

The total number of positive cases of the virus in Northern Ireland is now 4,709.

There are currently 71 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland, while 55 outbreaks have been resolved.

It comes as the Northern Ireland public has been urged to avoid tourist and beauty spots amid the good weather this weekend as lockdown restrictions continue.

Scores of people were pictured flouting social distancing rules last weekend.

The PSNI said they will be upping patrols at key locations in a bid to stop large crowds from gathering.

Assistant chief constable Alan Todd said: “I understand that as time goes on, and with the current spell of good weather, some people may be tempted to get out and about and make the most of the sunshine.

"However, as a police service, our key role is to support our public health colleagues and the Northern Ireland Executive to ensure we all play our part in stopping the spread of the virus and help save lives.”

Meanwhile, new figures have revealed that care home residents account for more than half of the 705 people in Northern Ireland who have died from Covid-19.

Statistics from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), relating to the number of fatalities where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate up to last Friday, also revealed 62 more care home residents have died from the virus than was previously known.

The NISRA figures show that that 380 care home residents have died from Covid-19, with 16% of the deaths happening in hospital.