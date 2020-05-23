One further Covid-19 death in Northern Ireland

NI's Covid-19 death toll reaches 505Scroll down to see how Saturday unfolded

A golfer tees off at Masserene Golf Club. Picture by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Another 41 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There has been one Covid-19 death in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

It brings the total death toll from the virus to 505.

Another 41 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after 1,519 tests were carried out on 1,183 people.

There are now 4,545 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland, with 55,682 tests being carried out on 44,915 people.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently 68 outbreaks of Covid-19, with 41 outbreaks being closed after the virus was found to be no longer present in the homes.

It comes after residents of a Belfast nursing home have been forced to move as health bosses are so concerned for their safety.

Clifton Nursing Home in north Belfast has seen at least one resident die of Covid-19.

Read more Lockdown rules in Northern Ireland - what you need to know

Here's how Saturday unfolded: