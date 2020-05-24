NI death toll reaches 506PM backs adviser Dominic Cummings over alleged lockdown breachDrive-in church services take place after restrictions liftedMater Hospital 'prepared' for potential second waveScroll down to see how Sunday unfolded

Healthcare assistant Natasha Grey at the Mater Hospital Covid-19 recovery ward in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

The Department of Health has released its daily update (Andrew Milligan/PA)

One further death and 25 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has been announced by the Department for Health.

The death occurred in the last 24 and brings the death toll in the province to 506.

The new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed after 1,370 tests were carried out on 1,080 people.

There have now been 4,570 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland since the outbreak began.

To date there have been a total 57,052 tests carried out on 45,995 people.

There are currently 68 active Covid-19 outbreaks in Northern Ireland's care homes, while 41 have been closed after the virus was found to be no longer present in the homes.

Here's how Sunday unfolded: