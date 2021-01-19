One in four of young people in Northern Ireland 'feels unable to cope with life', major report reveals

Concerns raised over the mental health of young people during the coronavirus crisis (PA)

More than a quarter of young people in Northern Ireland have said they feel unable to cope with life since the Covid crisis began, a major report reveals today.

Nearly half (45%) of 16 to 25-year-olds here say their mental health has got worse from the start of the pandemic.

A Prince's Trust report also found 55% say they "always" or "often" feel anxious, while 65% also report feeling like they are "missing out on being young."

Mark Dougan, Northern Ireland director at the charity, said: "The pandemic has taken a devastating toll on young people's mental health and wellbeing."

The Prince's Trust Tesco Youth Index, conducted by YouGov, gauges young people's happiness and confidence levels across a range of areas, from their working life to their physical and mental health.

The research suggests that young people who are not in education, employment or training are even more likely to feel "unable to cope with life" and more likely to be experiencing anxiety.

Today's report also reveals that 20% of young people in Northern Ireland do not feel confident about their future work.

Difficulties: Cora Laffey has been helped by the Prince’s Trust

More than half (55%) say it is harder to ask for employment help as "everyone needs it at the moment".

And 62% say that getting a new job feels impossible now because there is so much competition.

Mr Dougan added: "Young people face a disrupted education, a shrinking jobs market and isolation from their friends and loved ones, and as a result, too many are losing all hope for the future.

"As ever, it is unemployed young people - and those with few qualifications and little confidence - who have an even more negative experience."

Cora Laffey, aged 24, moved to Belfast from England two years ago.

At the start of 2020 she worked in gyms as a self-employed personal trainer, so when the Covid 19 pandemic began and gyms had to close it really hit her hard.

"I felt abandoned, anxious and horrible. When it became clear this wasn't going to pass quickly I thought I could sigh and give up or choose to rise to the challenge," she said.

"I felt anxious because I was looking at my ability to earn being completely taken away from me. I didn't qualify for government grants because my business was too young.

"It was really hard to stay positive at first as there was so much to get my head around.

"I wasn't in a position where I could move in with parents as that would mean moving back to England, so I thought I have to find a way to make this work."

Before the pandemic Cora had an idea for a business in the retail sector and took part in the Prince's Trust Enterprise programme for some advice and guidance on how to set it up.

Cora was able to use what she learnt through Enterprise to diversify her Personal Training business and take it online.

"The income from this way of working has completely saved me," she said.

The Prince's Trust provides support for young people's mental wellbeing and its youth support workers are online every day. Today's report was based on research involving 2,180 16-25 year olds - 150 of them from Northern Ireland.