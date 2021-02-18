Only half of people in NI 'completely following' Covid-19 regulations

Just over half of people in Northern Ireland say they are completely following the Executive’s regulations (Andrew Matthews/PA).

Just over half of people in Northern Ireland say they are completely following the Executive’s regulations and guidelines on how to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s according to the findings of the fifth phase of NISRA’s opinion survey, carried out between April 2020 and January of this year.

Based on 9,499 interviews with members of the public, the survey also looked at people’s feelings on how Covid had affected their lives, the use of face coverings and enforcement.

It found that 60% felt they had enough information about government plans to manage the Covid outbreak while 54% said that they were completely following Stormont’s regulations and guidelines on how to deal with the pandemic.

But stricter adherence was associated with increasing age with 71% of those aged 65 and over saying they were completely following the rules.

This was significantly higher than for those aged 45-64 years (59%) and those aged 16-44 years (41%).

Of those people who had not completely followed the rules, 54% said that they had not always abided by social distancing rules.

Some 34% of people admitted that they had visited family or friends when not allowed to do so.

One in 10 people said they had not worn a face covering in shops, had travelled further than restrictions allowed, had not followed restrictions to stay at home during a lockdown or had socialised in larger groups than those permitted under the guidance.

The use of face coverings outside the home has increased significantly from 28% in June to 95% in December.

Overall, 91% of people said they support the mandatory use of face coverings in shops and supermarkets.

Meanwhile, just 20% of those surveyed thought that police were strict in enforcing rules to help reduce the spread of coronavirus but just 48% felt they were lenient.

Almost three quarters of people (73%) said that they were worried about the effect the pandemic was having on their lives, but there appears to be growing optimism that life might return to normal in the next 12 months or so.

Just over half (53%) were concerned about children or young people in their household being back in school while 78% expressed concern about them catching the virus at school.

Of those who said that there had been cases in the first term in the school their eldest child attended, 90% felt that the school had done a good job in the handling the outbreak.

Elsewhere, one in five people (22%) said they were drinking more alcohol since the pandemic began while just over a quarter of people (26%) said they were drinking less.

The survey also asked people to rate their wellbeing, or "life satisfaction", and how anxious they are feeling.

This fifth phase suggests life satisfaction scores were significantly lower (7.47) amongst those interviewed between April 2020–January 2021 than those reported by NISRA for the 2019/20 year (7.86).

Scoring for anxiety was significantly higher, up from 3.00 during 2019/20 to 3.31 during the survey period.