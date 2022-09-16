ONS data reveals small drop in NI Covid-19 infections as WHO announces pandemic end ‘in sight’

The number of people infected with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has dropped slightly, according to the most recent official statistics.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released the latest data which has revealed 1.84% - or one in 55 people in the region – had Covid-19 in the week ending September 5.

This is down slightly from one in 50 people, or just over 2% of the population, believed to have been infected with the virus between August 20 and 26.

Releasing the figures on Friday morning, ONS said the situation in Northern Ireland remains “uncertain”.

The statistics related to the number of Covid-19 infections within private households – excluding those in hospitals, care homes and other communal establishments.

ONS uses current Covid-19 infections to mean testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, with or without experiencing symptoms – on a swab taken from the nose and throat.

The latest data shows England was the only part of the UK showing a definitive drop in Covid-19 cases during the week in question.

ONS estimates 705,800 people – equating to 1.29% of the population or around one in 75 people – had Covid-19 in the week ending September 5.

In Wales, ONS said the trend in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 was uncertain in the week ending September 5, with an estimated 28,200 people testing positive.

This means one in 110 people tested positive – representing half the infection rate in Northern Ireland during the same week.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 increased in the week ending September 5 – up to one in 45 people.

The statistics have been released after the World Health Organization’s Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the end of the pandemic “is in sight”.

He said: “We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic — we are not there yet, but the end is in sight.

“A marathon runner does not stop when the finish line comes into view.

“She runs harder, with all the energy she has left. So we must. We can see the finish line.

“We’re in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop running.”

Responding to the comments, a spokesman from the Department of Health said: “As the World Health Organisation has made clear, we are not yet at the end of the pandemic. “Sustained progress has undoubtedly been made thanks in large part to our vaccination programme.

“It is vitally important that people do not underestimate the continued threat posed by Covid-19, especially those most vulnerable to the virus.

“We also have to be mindful of the potential for new variants to emerge. If you are eligible for a vaccination booster jab, please make sure you get it.”

Department of Health figures show 1,428,926 first doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to people in Northern Ireland, with five administered on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the publication of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have been paused as a result of the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The next figures are due to be released next Friday, although the most up-to-date figures have shown that Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland were significantly lower last month compared to July.