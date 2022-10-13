Orange Order to hold Covid-19 memorial service for members who passed away during pandemic

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland is set to hold a Covid-19 memorial service for those members of the organisation who passed away during the pandemic.

The service will take place in Portadown on Sunday, with family members of those who passed away from the virus attending, alongside representatives from Orange Order lodges across the province.

Grand Master Edward Stevenson said: “As with all others in society, the Orange Institution was not immune to the devastating effects of Covid-19, and it was with immense sadness that we recorded the loss of many members as a result of this awful illness.

“On Sunday we will meet in St Mark’s Church of Ireland in Portadown not only to remember those lost to Covid-19, but to ensure their families know that they can rely on the prayerful and practical help and support of the Orange Institution.

“The Orange Family worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to assist and support all our frontline medical and healthcare staff and provide vital help to all members of their communities - we will give thanks for all the work that was carried out.”

The Orange Order said the event will begin at 3.30pm and is open to members of the public.