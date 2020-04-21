Orange Order's PPE gift for health workers at forefront of coronavirus battle

The Order’s Harold Henning and Chris Wallace unload part of the PPE consignment at Kilkeel Orange Hall

The Orange Order has taken charge of a "very significant" shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) to be distributed to healthcare staff in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Hand sanitiser along with tens of thousands of masks and aprons arrived at the weekend to be distributed via 108 district lodges.

Grand master Edward Stevenson said: "It is our hope that this shipment of personal protective equipment will make a real difference to local doctors and nurses, who are at the front line of helping to fight Covid-19, and those providing care and essential services in the community.

"So much has been reported about the pressure on supplies that we felt it was appropriate that the Orange Institution should try to assist in a practical way.

"Once a supplier had been sourced an order was placed and we were delighted to see it arrive in Northern Ireland."

He added: "The abundance of good work being done by lodges and the wider Orange family for the good of the entire community illustrates that there is more to Orangeism than just our annual parades."