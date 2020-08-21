Outbreak of coronavirus in one of our schools is inevitable, says health minister

Speaking at a Stormont press conference yesterday, the minister said his department was working with education stakeholders to prepare for the reopening of schools.

But the minister said that in his view a school-related Covid-19 outbreak was a certainty.

"Will we see an outbreak in school or connected to a school? I've no doubt we will," he said.

"We will not manage to keep it completely out of our schools.

"We are seeing some instances in other jurisdictions where there are cases (of Covid-19) now being linked to schools returning.

"We are looking at those, and we are looking at what additional steps we may need to put in place to ensure that doesn't happen in Northern Ireland schools."

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said: "I want to emphasise that the reopening of schools is a major priority for me as Chief Medical officer.

"There is harm being caused to our children at present - real harm in terms of their mental health and wellbeing, and real harm in terms of their potential future educational attainment and employment opportunities.

"We must get our schools reopened: we must get our children back to school."

Dr McBride said there is no doubt that the return of schools would see upward pressure on the R number, which measures the likelihood of infection.

"We will have to manage that carefully," he said.

"And if indeed we have to impose further restrictions that are required in other parts of society in order to support out schools and schoolchildren, then I will not hesitate to recommend those restrictions to ministers."

But the medical expert also sought to allay parental concerns, saying: "In terms of risk to children, schools are not unsafe places.

"We know that children are less likely to catch Covid-19.

"The vast majority of children either have no symptoms, or mild to moderate symptoms.

"The risk of a child dying from Covid-19 is less that the risk from normal seasonal flu.

"We must bear that in mind," said Dr McBride.

Meanwhile, education trade union UNISON said it had serious concerns about how the health of people working in school was to be protected as schools begin to reopen.

UNISON Regional Organiser Marianne Buick said: "We are now only five days away from large numbers of children returning to school, but far too many questions in relation to the health and safety of our members remain unanswered, and measures promised to mitigate risks are not yet in place.

"The Education Authority (EA) is under legal duties to protect the health and safety of our members not only in transport, but also across cleaning, catering and other major support services without which schools cannot reopen.

"Our members have a legal right not to work in an environment where there are serious dangers to their health and safety.

"If the EA fails to step up to the mark and do the right things to protect our members, we will provide advice and support them if they choose to exercise their rights."

Ms Buick said her union was seeking an urgent meeting with the Education Authority about the issues. "Alongside the other Education Support Services unions, we have demanded an urgent meeting and will need significant assurances that the health and safety of our members will be safeguarded.

"Schools must reopen in a safe and responsible manner, not in a way that puts our members at risk," the trade union representative said.