Outcry after DUP MP Sammy Wilson says fall in cases in Derry and Strabane not due to restrictions

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has claimed a 49% drop in Covid figures in the North West is not thanks to increased restrictions.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Ulster, Mr Wilson pointed to a spike in his own constituency eight weeks ago and said a targeted intervention at a meat factory rather than general restrictions was more effective.

His comments, on the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, came as a further nine Covid-related deaths were announced on Wednesday.

The Department of Health said this includes the first person aged 19 or under — this occurred in the Derry and Strabane area.

Latest figures show at as of midnight on Tuesday, 5,262 positive Covid-19 cases had been recorded in this area ­— up 106 on the previous day.

While case incidents are falling ­— down by 49%, the BBC reported on Wednesday — Mr Wilson said he was sceptical the local lockdown was the reason.

“I don’t think the general lockdown is necessarily the reason why you’ve had the reduction in Londonderry,” he said.

“I think the important thing is to trace where is the source of the infection and then take that specific action.”

Asked about the warnings of increased community spread in the north west from the Chief Scientific Officer, Mr Wilson said: “With all due respect, I don’t think they were able to isolate exactly what was happening in Londonderry but part of it was because there had been some celebrations after some gaelic football occasion.”

He continued: “You’ve got to then ask, does the general lockdown and the impact that it may have on a respiratory disease - one particular aspect of peoples’ health in our country - does that justify the damage which is done otherwise to businesses and to other peoples’ health.”

Mr Wilson has been frequently criticised this year for appearing to go against government and his own party policy on Covid.

Most recently he was pictured on a London train not wearing a face covering having previously questioned their health benefit and referring to them as muzzles.

Reacting to Mr Wilson's interview, SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said on Twitter: “So Sammy is dismissing scientists' views, medical advice given, frontline staff claims and the actual factual figures presented on impact of lockdown. Think he is saying we should take his word on Covid. Thankfully he isn't in the Assembly or Executive any more.”

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir said he was “appalled” by Mr Wilson's comments.

“Back in the first wave we stood on our doorsteps and applauded NHS staff and key workers,” he said on Twitter. “Now it seems a minority clearly ignoring impact upon staff with real sense of selfishness.”

Alliance councillor Danny Donnelly, added: “More nonsense from Sammy Wilson whose stock in trade has been decrying face masks as 'muzzles' and ignoring the law on wearing them on public transport. We need politicians to encourage people to heed the medical advice to help reduce the transmission of the virus.”